1. Offering Price

The Withdrawal Shares are offered at a unit price of Euro 13.096per each Withdrawal Share (the "Offering Price"), which corresponds to the Liquidation Value established in accordance with Article 2437-ter, paragraph 3, of the Civil Code.

2. Acceptance Period

The acceptance period of the Offer (the "Acceptance Period") within which the Entitled Shareholders, under penalty of forfeiture, may exercise the Option Right on the Withdrawal Shares as well as, under the conditions set forth below, exercise the right of pre-emption pursuant to Article 2437-quater, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code (the "Right ofPre-emption") runs from 4

September 2023 until 3 October 2023 (included).

3. Acceptance procedure

The acceptance to the Option Right Offer and any exercise of the Pre-emption Right must be made through the intermediaries participating in the centralized management system Monte Titoli S.p.A, by signing a specific form (the "Acceptance Form") available at Brembo's registered office and on the Company's website, at the address "www.brembo.com, Investors, For Shareholders, Registered Office Relocation" and subject to verification, by the same intermediaries, of the legitimacy of the accepting party to exercise the Option Right and any Pre-emption Right on the Withdrawal Shares.

4. Pre-emptionRight and Placement with Third Parties

The Entitled Shareholders who will exercise the Option Rights on the Withdrawal Shares - provided that they make a simultaneous request in the Acceptance Form - may also exercise the Pre-emption Right on the purchase - at the Offer Price - of the Withdrawal Shares which remained unopted upon the conclusion of the Option Right Offer (the "Unopted Shares").

For this purpose, the maximum amount of the Unopted Shares for which the Pre-emption Right is being exercised must be indicated in the Application Form.

If the number of shares for which the Pre-emption Right has been exercised exceeds the number of Unopted Shares, an allocation shall be made among all applicants in proportion to the number of Option Rights held by each of them.

If upon completion of the Option Right Offer and the possible exercise of Pre-emption Rights some Shares Subject to Withdrawal still remain unopted ("Residual Shares"), Brembo will decide whether or not to place these Residual Shares with third parties on the market at the Offering Price ("Placement with Third Parties"). The terms and conditions of acceptance of the Placement with Third Parties, if any, will be notified in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in force from time to time, through their publication on Brembo's website at www.brembo.com, in the section Investors, For Shareholders, Registered Office Relocation, on the authorized storage system 1info- storage at www.1info.it, as well as by excerpt, in the daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.