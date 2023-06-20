Brembo S p A : Proxy Form for Appointed Representative which is the Only Subject Legitimately Entitled to Attend the SHM on July 27th 2023 06/20/2023 | 12:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BREMBO S.p.A. - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting July 27, 2023 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting Brembo S.p.A. (the Company) has appointed Computershare S.p.A., through its employee or duly entrusted staff member, acting as Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and to article 106 of Law Decree on March, 17th 2020 n. 18, converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as extended by effect of paragraph 10 of art. 3, of Law Decree no.198 on 29 December 2022 converted into Law n. 14, on February 24, 2023, to collect proxies for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on July 27, 2023 in single call, in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Notice of the Meeting published on the company's website www.brembo.comsection "Investors", "For Shareholders", "Shareholder's Meeting" The proxy and voting instructions, to be conferred by July 25, 2023, may be revoked within the same date with the procedures used for the conferral. Conferral of proxy and voting instructions by signing and submitting this form is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply. Art. 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Conflicts of interest of representative and substitute) Computershare S.p.A., acting as Appointed Representative, is not subject to any conflicts of interest as defined under Article 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98. However, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motions presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received. PROXY FORM Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1) * Mandatory information The undersigned *.............................................................................................. Place of birth *............................................................... Date of birth*................................. Tax code *………………………...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................… Resident in (town/city) * at (street / address) * telephone no * ………………….............................., e-mail entitled to exercise the voting right at 07/18/2023 (Record Date) as:  registered share holder -  legal representative -  attorney/proxy holder with authority to sub-delegate  pledgee -  Taker in -  beneficiary interest holder -  official receiver-  manager - other (specify) …………………………..........................................................……………………….. for no* of ordinary shares Brembo S.p.A. registered in the name of ………………………………………………………………………………Place of birth *............................................................ Date of birth * Tax Code ………………………… Resident in (town/city) *………………………………… at (street / address) *…..……………………………………………………………………………………………. (4) Registered in the securities account no .................................. At .............................................. Bank code (ABI) ............ Branch code (CAB) (5) as resulting from communication no. ... ........................... Made by (Bank) ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. DELEGATES the above Appointed Representative to attend and vote at the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the right to vote and he/she is aware that: the proxy to the Appointed Representative may contain voting instructions even on just a number of proposals on the agenda and that, in this event, the vote shall be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been conferred.

the proxy will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works DATE Form of identification (6) (type)* Issued by * no. * SIGNATURE NOTE: It is not possible to grant this proxy form without the voting instructions form to be downloaded from the company's website www.brembo.comsection "Investors", "For shareholders", "Shareholder's Meeting" Voting instruction form can be requested by phone at no. +39 02 46776821. 1 BREMBO S.p.A. - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting July 27, 2023 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting VOTING INSTRUCTIONS WARNING This voting instructions form could be amended to include any proposal of resolution and/or vote on the items on the agenda that were presented by shareholders until June 30, 2023; in this event, the voting instruction will be republished, including the new proposals, in line with the notice of call (For use of Appointed Representative only - tick relevant boxes and send to Computershare S.p.A. as per the instructions for filling in) The undersigned (7) INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8) VOTING RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED INSTRUCTIONS F(for), C (against), A (abstain) EXTRAORDINARY SESSION (0010) 1. Proposal for the cross-border conversion of Brembo S.p.A. from Italy to the Netherlands, resulting in (i) theadoption of the legal form of a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) governed by the laws of the Netherlands and the adoption of the name "Brembo N.V."; and (ii) the transfer of the registered office to Amsterdam (the Netherlands). Related and consequent resolutions, including the adoption of new articles of association in accordance with Dutch law, the reinstatement of the par value of ordinary shares, and a voluntary share capital decrease pursuant to Article 2445 of the Italian Civil Code, without cancellation of shares and without any reimbursement of capital to shareholders, to the extent necessary to reduce the unit par value of Brembo's ordinary shares from the current Euro 0.104 (zero point one hundred and four) (implied par value) to Euro 0.01 (zero point zero one) and, therefore, for the maximum amount of Euro 31,388,691.50 (thirty-onemillion three hundred and eighty-eightthousand six hundred and ninety-onepoint fifty). Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A DATE SIGNATURE 2 Provide the name and surname of the signatory of the Proxy form and Voting instructions. Provide details of a valid form of identification of the proxy signatory. Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name. Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement. To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included. Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his power. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. Pursuant to article 135- undecies , subsection 3, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, "Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares of the shareholder concerned are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried". BREMBO S.p.A. - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting July 27, 2023 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting Instructions for filling in and submitting the form THIS FORM COULD BE UPDATED AND INTEGRATED IF THE COMPANY RECEIVES REQUESTS FOR INTEGRATIONS OR PROPOSALS PURSUANT TO ART. 126-BIS OF THE TUF (WHERE APPLICABLE) OR INDIVIDUAL RESOLUTION PROPOSALS RELATING TO THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA, AS PROVIDED IN THE NOTICE OF CALL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, IN THE PARAGRAPH " ADDITIONS TO THE AGENDA AND PRESENTATION OF NEW PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS". The Proxy form must be notified to the Company ( together with a valid ID document and, in case, the documentation providing proof of the signatory power ) via the Appointed Representative together with the Voting Instructions reserved to him within July 25, 2023 , using one of the following methods: 1) Registered Email Holders (PEC) : as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to operations@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Registered Email Holder. 2) Digital Signature Holders (FEA) : as an attachment document with digital signature sent to operations@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Digital Signature Holder. 3) Common Email address Holders : as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to operations@pecserviziotitoli.it . In this case, the hard copy of the proxy shall be sent via ordinary mail service to Computershare S.p.A. in via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 20145 Milan (MI), Italy, as soon as possible. The use of different email address than those mentioned above or a delay respect to the deadline, as well as the only use of ordinary mail service, will not ensure the correct submission of the proxy . 9. The resolutions proposed to the shareholders' meeting, which are briefly referred to herein, are reported in the Reports published on the company website "www.brembo.com" Computershare S.p.A., as Appointed Representative, has not personal interest or on behalf of third party in the proposals mentioned, however, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motion presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received in Sections A and C. The vote is expressed by ticking the relevant box between the following: F (for), C (against) or A (abstention). 3 BREMBO S.p.A. - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting July 27, 2023 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (T.U.F) Article 135-decies (Conflict of interest of the representative and substitutes) Conferring proxy upon a representative in conflict of interest is permitted provided that the representative informs the shareholder in writing of the circumstances giving rise to such conflict of interest and provided specific voting instructions are provided for each resolution in which the representative is expected to vote on behalf of the shareholder. The representative shall have the onus of proof regarding disclosure to the shareholder of the circumstances giving rise to the conflict of interest. Article 1711, second subsection of the Italian Civil Code does not apply. In any event, for the purposes of this article, conflict of interest exists where the representative or substitute: has sole or joint control of the company, or is controlled or is subject to joint control by that company; is associated with the company or exercises significant influence over that company or the latter exercises significant influence over the representative; is a member of the board of directors or control body of the company or of the persons indicated in paragraphs a) and b); is an employee or auditor of the company or of the persons indicated in paragraph a); is the spouse, close relative or is related by up to four times removed of the persons indicated in paragraphs a) to c); is bound to the company or to persons indicated in paragraphs a), b), c) and e) by independent or employee relations or other relations of a financial nature that compromise independence.

3. Replacement of the representative by a substitute in conflict of interest is permitted only if the substitute is indicated by the shareholder. In such cases, subsection 1 shall apply. Disclosure obligations and related onus of proof in any event remain with the representative. 4. This article shall also apply in cases of share transfer by proxy. Article 135-undecies (Appointed representative of a listed company) Unless the Articles of Association decree otherwise, companies with listed shares designate a party to whom the shareholders may, for each shareholders' meeting and within the end of the second trading day prior to the date scheduled for the shareholders' meeting, including for callings subsequent to the first, a proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda. The proxy shall be valid only for proposals on which voting instructions are conferred. Proxy is conferred by signing a proxy form, the content of which is governed by a Consob regulation. Conferring proxy shall be free of charge to the shareholder. The proxy and voting instructions may be cancelled within the time limit indicated in subsection 1. Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried. The person appointed as representative shall any interest, personal or on behalf of third parties, that he or she may have with respect to the resolution proposals on the agenda. The representative must also maintain confidentiality of the content of voting instructions received until scrutiny commences, without prejudice to the option of disclosing such information to his or her employees or collaborators, who shall also be subject to confidentiality obligations. The party appointed as representative may not be assigned proxies except in compliance with this article. By regulation pursuant to subsection 2, Consob may establish cases in which a representative failing to meet the indicated terms of Article 135-decies may express a vote other than that indicated in the voting instructions. Article 126-bis (Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions) Shareholders, who individually or jointly account for one fortieth of the share capital may ask, within ten days of publication of the notice calling the shareholders' meeting, or within five days in the event of calling the meeting in accordance with article 125-bis, subsection 3 or article 104, subsection 2, for the integration of the list of items on the agenda, specifying in the request, the additional items they propose or presenting proposed resolution on items already on the agenda. The requests, together with the certificate attesting ownership of the share, are presented in writing, by correspondence or electronically, in compliance with any requirements strictly necessary for the identification of the applicants indicated by the company. Those with voting rights may individually present proposed resolutions in the shareholders' meeting. For cooperative companies the amount of the capital is determined by the statutes also in derogation of article 135-bis. Integrations to the agenda or the presentation of further proposed resolutions on items already on the agenda, in accordance with subsection 1, are disclosed in the same ways as prescribed for the publication of the notice calling the meeting, at least fifteen days prior to the date scheduled for the shareholders' meeting. Additional proposed resolutions on items already on the agenda are made available to the public in the ways pursuant to article 125-ter, subsection 1, at the same time as publishing news of the presentation. Terms are reduced to seven days in the case of shareholders' meetings called in accordance with article 104, subsection 2 or in the case of a shareholders' meeting convened in accordance with article 125-bis, subsection 3. The agenda cannot be supplemented with items on which, in accordance with the law, the shareholders ' meeting resolved on proposal of the administrative body or on the basis of a project or report prepared by it, other than those specified under article 125-ter, subsection 1. 4 BREMBO S.p.A. - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting July 27, 2023 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting Shareholders requesting integration in accordance with subsection 1 shall prepare a report giving the reason for the proposed resolutions on the new items for which it proposes discussion or the reason relating to additional proposed resolutions presented on items already on the agenda. The report is sent to the administrative body within the final terms for presentation of the request for integration. The administrative body makes the report available to the public, accompanied by any assessments, at the same time as publishing news of the integration or presentation, in the ways pursuant to article 125-ter, subsection 1. If the administrative body, or should it fail to take action, the board of auditors or supervisory board or management control committee fail to supplement the agenda with the new items or proposals presented in accordance with subsection 1, the court, having heard the members of the board of directors and internal control bodies, where their refusal to do so should prove to be unjustified, orders the integration by decree. The decree is published in the ways set out by article 125-ter, subsection 1 Law-Decree nr. 18 on March 17th, 2020 Art. 106 (Rules relating to the conduct of Company Shareholders' meetings) [...] 4. To attend ordinary or extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, Companies with listed shares can designate the Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree nr. 58 on 24 February 1998, even if the Articles of Association decree otherwise. The Companies can also provide in the notice calling the Shareholders' meeting that the Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of the Italian Legislative Decree n. 58, on 24 February 1998, will be the only subject entitled to attend the Meeting; to the aforementioned Appointed Representative may also be confer proxies or subdelegations pursuant to article 135-novies of the Italian Legislative Decree n. 58, on 24 February 1998, notwithstanding the provision of art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same Decree. 5. Paragraph 4 also applies to companies admitted on a multilateral trading system and to Companies with financial instruments widely distributed among the public. Italian Civil Code Art. 2393 (Derivative action) A derivative action may be brought against directors pursuant to a resolution approved by shareholders, even if the company is in liquidation. A resolution relating to the responsibility of directors may be put to the vote at a general meeting called for approval of the annual financial statements, even if such resolution is not on the meeting agenda, provided that it relates to matters occurring within the period to which the financial statements relate. A derivative action may also be brought by a resolution of the board of statutory auditors passed by a two-thirds majority of its members. Such action may be brought within five years of the expiry of the director's term of office. The approval of a resolution to bring derivative action shall result in the removal of the director against whom such action is brought provided that votes representing at least one fifth of share capital are in favor. 