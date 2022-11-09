Advanced search
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00 2022-11-09 am EST
10.98 EUR   +1.25%
Brembo S p A : Results third quarter 2022

11/09/2022 | 10:21am EST
Brembo's Board of Directors, chaired by Matteo Tiraboschi, met today and approved the Group's results at 30 September 2022.

In the reporting period, net consolidated revenues amounted to €2,728.2 million, up 33.6% (+27.5% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis) compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

Following the acquisition of the Spanish J.Juan Group, effective 1 November 2021, the consolidation scope changed; on a like-for-like consolidation basis, the increase was 29.8%. On a like-for-like exchange rate and consolidation basis, revenues rose by 23.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. In the reporting period, the Group reported a very positive performance across all sectors in which it operates: the car segment rose by 33.3%, motorbike applications by 49.9% (+17.5% on a like-for-like consolidation basis), applications for commercial vehicles by 20.4% and those for racing vehicles by 28.3% compared to the first nine months of 2021.

At geographical level, sales rose 14.1% in Italy, 35.2% in Germany, 17.8% in France and 0.6% in the United Kingdom (+0.3% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis). The North American market (USA, Mexico and Canada) grew by 53.0% (+38.0% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis) and the South American market (Brazil and Argentina) increased by 60.4% (+38.7% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis). India grew by 44.7% (+35.4% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis) and China by 36.1% (+24.3% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis), while Japan decreased by 12.3% (-13.3% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis).

At 30 September 2022, the cost of sales and other net operating costs amounted to €1,807.9 million, with a 66.3% ratio to sales, up in percentage terms compared to 63.4% for the same period of the previous year (€1,294.8 million).

Personnel expenses amounted to €451.7 million, with a 16.6% ratio to sales, decreasing compared to the same period of the previous year (18.4% of sales, equal to €376.6 million). At 30 September 2022, workforce numbered 12,897, compared to 12,225 at 31 December 2021 and 11,539 at 30 September 2021.

EBITDA amounted to €482.3 million (EBITDA margin: 17.7%) at 30 September 2022 compared to €381.7 million (EBITDA margin: 18.7%) for the same period of 2021. EBIT amounted to €303.1 million (EBIT margin: 11.1%) compared to €224.1 million (EBIT margin: 11.0%) for the same period of 2021.

Net interest income for the period amounted to €1.4 million (net interest expense of €4.5 million at 30 September 2021) and included interest expense amounting to €9.6 million (€8.0 million at 30 September 2021) and net exchange gains of €11.0 million (€3.4 million at 30 September 2021). Income from investments was €7.8 million compared to €4.0 million at 30 September 2021.

Pre-tax profit was €312.4 million compared to €223.5 million at 30 September 2021. Based on the tax rates applicable under current tax regulations in force in each country, estimated taxes amounted to €76.7 million (€54.6 million at 30 September 2021), with a tax rate of 24.6% compared to 24.4% for the same period of the previous year.

The reporting period ended with a net profit of €234.8 million, up 39.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Net financial debt at 30 September 2022 amounted to €630.7 million, up €147.4 million compared to 30 September 2021. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, net financial debt would have been €405.6 million, up €128.1 million compared to 30 September 2021.

​​

Foreseeable Evolution​​ ​

Our orders backlog for the coming months remains robust at global level. Barring extraordinary changes in the geopolitical situation and the macro-economic context, Brembo expects a 30% growth in revenues for FY 2022 compared to 2021 - an improvement on previous projections - and margins in line with the first nine months of 2022.​


Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
