ANNEX B

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SPECIAL VOTING SHARES

These terms and conditions (these "SVS Terms") will apply to the allocation, acquisition, conversion, holding, sale, repurchase and transfer of special voting shares in the share capital of Brembo N.V., a public company (naamloze vennootschap) under the laws of the Netherlands, having its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "Company" or "Brembo").

DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

In these SVS Terms (including the Schedules), save where explicitly provided otherwise, the capitalised words and expressions shall have the meanings specified or referred to in Schedule 1 . PURPOSE OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES

The sole purpose of Special Voting Shares is to encourage long-term shareholder participation in a manner that reinforces the Company's stability, as well as to provide the

Company with enhanced flexibility in pursuing strategic investment opportunities in the future and, in connection therewith, the use of Ordinary Shares as currency. ADMINISTRATION

3.1. The Company will effectuate the issuance, allocation, acquisition, conversion, sale, repurchase and transfer of Special Voting Shares.