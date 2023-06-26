ANNEX B
SVS TERMS AND CONDITIONS
TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SPECIAL VOTING SHARES
These terms and conditions (these "SVS Terms") will apply to the allocation, acquisition, conversion, holding, sale, repurchase and transfer of special voting shares in the share capital of Brembo N.V., a public company (naamloze vennootschap) under the laws of the Netherlands, having its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "Company" or "Brembo").
- DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION
In these SVS Terms (including the Schedules), save where explicitly provided otherwise, the capitalised words and expressions shall have the meanings specified or referred to in Schedule 1.
- PURPOSE OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES
The sole purpose of Special Voting Shares is to encourage long-term shareholder participation in a manner that reinforces the Company's stability, as well as to provide the
Company with enhanced flexibility in pursuing strategic investment opportunities in the future and, in connection therewith, the use of Ordinary Shares as currency.
- ADMINISTRATION
3.1. The Company will effectuate the issuance, allocation, acquisition, conversion, sale, repurchase and transfer of Special Voting Shares.
3.2. In accordance with a Power of Attorney, the Company Shareholder to act on its behalf in connection with repurchase and transfer of Special Voting Shares .
shall accept instructions from a the allocation, acquisition, sale,
- The Company delegates its powers and duties under these SVS Terms in whole or in part to an agent (the "Agent"). The Agent, on behalf of the Company, (i) represents the Company and effectuates and signs all relevant documentation in respect of the Special Voting Shares, including, without limitation, deeds, confirmations, acknowledgements, transfer forms and entries in the Loyalty Register; (ii) receives communications, applications and requests pursuant to these SVS Terms and keeps records of the relevant correspondences and documentation; and (iii) keeps and updates the Loyalty Register. On [●] 2023, the Board has appointed Computershare [●] as Agent. The Company shall ensure that up-to-date contact details of the Agent will be published on the Company's corporate website (www.brembo.com).
- Each Shareholder will inform the Company and the Agent immediately of any changes to the information included in the Loyalty Register in relation to such Shareholder.
- All costs of administration in connection with these SVS Terms, any Power of Attorney, any Initial Deed of Allocation, any Deed of Allocation, any Deed of Retransfer and any Conversion Statement, shall be for the account of the Company.
4. APPLICATION FOR SPECIAL VOTING SHARES - LOYALTY REGISTER
4.1. A Shareholder may at any time opt to become eligible for Special Voting Shares by requesting the Company - through the Agent - to register one or more Ordinary Shares in the Loyalty Register. Such a request (a "Request") has to be made by the relevant Shareholder via its Intermediary, by submitting (i) a duly completed Election Form and (ii) a
confirmation from the relevant Intermediary that such Shareholder holds ownership (including voting rights attached thereto) to the Ordinary Shares included in the Request.
- Together with the Election Form, the relevant Shareholder must submit a duly signed Power of Attorney, irrevocably instructing and authorising the Company and the Agent to act on its behalf and to represent such Shareholder in connection with the issuance, allocation, acquisition, conversion, sale, repurchase and transfer of Special Voting Shares in accordance with and pursuant to these SVS Terms.
- The Company and the Agent may establish an electronic registration system to allow for the submission of Requests by email or other electronic means of communication. The Company will publish the procedure and details of any such electronic facility, including registration instructions, on its corporate website.
- Upon receipt of (i) the Election Form, (ii) the Intermediary's confirmation, if applicable, as referred to in clause4.1, and (iii) the Power of Attorney, the Company - through the Agent - will examine such documents and use its reasonable efforts to inform the relevant Shareholder, through its Intermediary, as to whether the Request is accepted or rejected within ten (10) Business Days of receipt of the aforementioned documents. The Company or the Agent may reject a Request for reasons of incompleteness or incorrectness of the Election Form, the Intermediary's confirmation, if applicable, as referred to in clause 4.1 or the Power of Attorney, or in case of serious doubts with respect to the validity or authenticity of such documents. If the Company - through the Agent - requires further information from the relevant Shareholder to process the Request, then such Shareholder shall provide all necessary information and assistance required in connection therewith.
- If the Request is accepted, then the relevant Ordinary Shares will be taken out of the relevant Book Entry System and will be registered in the Loyalty Register in the name of the requesting Shareholder.
- Without prejudice to clause4.7, the registration of Ordinary Shares in the Loyalty Register will not affect the nature or value of such shares, nor any of the rights attached thereto. They will continue to be part of the class of Ordinary Shares in which they were issued, and a listing on Euronext Milan or any other stock exchange shall continue to apply to such shares. All Ordinary Shares shall be identical in all respects.
- The Company and the Agent will establish a procedure with Monte Titoli S.p.A. to facilitate the movement of Ordinary Shares from the relevant Book Entry System into the Loyalty Register, andvice versa.
5. ALLOCATION OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES A
- Without prejudice to the Initial Allocation under Article 14, as per the date on which an Electing Ordinary Share has been registered in the Loyalty Register in the name of one and the same Shareholder or its Loyalty Transferee for an uninterrupted per iod of one (1) year (the "SVS A Qualification Date"), such Electing Ordinary Share will become a Qualifying Ordinary Share A and the holder thereof will be entitled to acquire one (1) Special Voting Share A in respect of each of such Qualifying Ordinary Share A. A transfer of Electing Ordinary Shares to a Loyalty Transferee shall not be deemed to interrupt the one (1) year holding period referred to in this clause 5.1.
- In addition to clause5.1, the uninterrupted period of one (1) year as referred to in clause 5.1 starts on the date of the initial registration in the Italian Special Register in respect of a Brembo share whose request for registration into the Italian Special Register has been validly submitted to the Company during the period as from the Final Term (excluded) until the Redomiciliation Effective Date (included). For this purpose, the shares registered in the
Italian Special Register will be automatically registered in the Loyalty Register on the Redomiciliation Effective Date. In order to confirm such registration and carry over the holding period from the Italian Special Register, Shareholders with Ordinary Shares Registered in the Italian Special Register after the Final Term must submit a duly completed Registration Confirmation Form and Power of Attorney as referred to in clause 4.2 no later than ten (10) Business Days from the Redomiciliation Effective Date. Subject to the completeness and correctness of the Registration Confirmation Form and the Power of Attorney (to which clause 4.4 shall apply mutatis mutandis) the Ordinary Shares held by such Shareholders on the Redomiciliation Effective Date will become Electing Ordinary Shares as from the Redomiciliation Effective Date.
- On the SVS A Qualification Date, the Company - through the Agent, acting on behalf of both the Company and the relevant Qualifying Shareholder - will effectuate the execution of a Deed of Allocation pursuant to which such number of Special Voting Shares A will be issued and allocated to the Qualifying Shareholder as will correspond to the number of newly Qualifying Ordinary Shares A.
- Any allocation of Special Voting Shares A to a Qualifying Shareholder will be effectuated for no consideration (om niet) and be subject to these SVS Terms. The nominal value (nominale waarde) of newly issued Special Voting Shares A will be charged to the Special Capital Reserve.
6. ALLOCATION OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES B
- Without prejudice to the Initial Allocation under Article 14, as per the date on which a Qualifying Ordinary Share A has been registered in the Loyalty Register in the name of one and the same Shareholder or its Loyalty Transferee for an uninterrupted period of one (1) year (the "SVS B Qualification Date"), such Qualifying Ordinary Share A will become a Qualifying Ordinary Share B and the holder thereof will be entitled to acquire one Special Voting Share B in the manner set out in clause 6.3 in respect of such Qualifying Ordinary Share B. A transfer of Qualifying Ordinary Shares A to a Loyalty Transferee shall not be deemed to interrupt the one (1) year holding period referred to in this clause 6.1.
- In addition to clause6.1, the SVS B Qualification Date will be the earlier in time between (a) the expiration of the uninterrupted period of one (1) year as referred to in clause 6.1 and (b) the expiration of the uninterrupted period of two (2) years starting from the date of initial registration in the Italian Special Register, in respect of a Brembo share (i) which has not increased yet its voting right (maggiorazione del diritto di voto) under Italian law; (ii) whose request for registration has been validly submitted to the Company before the Announcement Date (excluded) in the Italian Special Register in accordance with applicable Italian law; and (iii) whose holder is a Shareholder with Ordinary Shares Registered in the Italian Special Register before the Announcement Date and has validly submitted to the Company an Initial Election Form and a Power of Attorney in respect of such share.
- On the SVS B Qualification Date, the Company - through the Agent, acting on behalf of the Company - will issue a Conversion Statement pursuant to which the Special Voting Shares A corresponding to the number of Qualifying Ordinary Shares B will automatically convert into an equal number of Special Voting Shares B.
- The conversion of Special Voting Shares A to Special Voting Shares B will be effectuated for no consideration (om niet) and be subject to these SVS Terms. The difference between the nominal value (nominale waarde) of the converted Special Voting Shares A and the Special Voting Shares B will be charged to the Special Capital Reserve.
7. ALLOCATION OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES C
- As per the date on which a Qualifying Ordinary Share B has been registered in the Loyalty Register in the name of one and the same Shareholder or its Loyalty Transferee for an uninterrupted period of one (1) year (the "SVS C Qualification Date"), such Qualifying Ordinary Share B will become a Qualifying Ordinary Share C and the holder thereof will be entitled to acquire one (1) Special Voting Share C in the manner set out in clause 7.2 in respect of such Qualifying Ordinary Share C. A transfer of Qualifying Ordinary Shares B to a Loyalty Transferee shall not be deemed to interrupt the one (1) year holding period referred to in this clause 7.1.
- On the SVS C Qualification Date, the Company - through the Agent, acting on behalf of the Company - will issue a Conversion Statement pursuant to which the Special Voting Shares B corresponding to the number of Qualifying Ordinary Shares C will automatically convert into an equal number of Special Voting Shares C.
- The conversion of Special Voting Shares B to Special Voting Shares C will be effectuated for no consideration (om niet) and be subject to these SVS Terms. The difference between the nominal value (nominale waarde) of the converted Special Voting Shares B and the Special Voting Shares C will be charged to the Special Capital Reserve.
8. ALLOCATION OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES D
- As per the date on which a Qualifying Ordinary Share C has been registered in the Loyalty Register in the name of one and the same Shareholder or its Loyalty Transferee for an uninterrupted period of one (1) year (the "SVS D Qualification Date"), such Qualifying Ordinary Share C will become a Qualifying Ordinary Share D and the holder thereof will be entitled to acquire one (1) Special Voting Share D in the manner set out in clause 8.2 in respect of such Qualifying Ordinary Share D. A transfer of Qualifying Ordinary Shares C to a Loyalty Transferee shall not be deemed to interrupt the one (1) year holding period referred to in this clause 8.1.
- On the SVS D Qualification Date, the Company - through the Agent, acting on behalf of the Company - will issue a Conversion Statement pursuant to which the Special Voting Shares C corresponding to the number of Qualifying Ordinary Shares D will automatically convert into an equal number of Special Voting Shares D.
- The conversion of Special Voting Shares C to Special Voting Shares D will be effectuated for no consideration (om niet) and be subject to these SVS Terms. The difference between the nominal value (nominale waarde) of the converted Special Voting Shares C and the Special Voting Shares D will be charged to the Special Capital Reserve.
9. ALLOCATION OF SPECIAL VOTING SHARES E
- As per the date on which a Qualifying Ordinary Share D has been registered in the Loyalty Register in the name of one and the same Shareholder or its Loyalty Transferee for an uninterrupted period of one (1) year (the "SVS E Qualification Date"), such Qualifying Ordinary Share D will become a Qualifying Ordinary Share E and the holder thereof will be entitled to acquire one (1) Special Voting Share E in the manner set out in clause 9.2 in respect of such Qualifying Ordinary Share E. A transfer of Qualifying Ordinary Shares D to a Loyalty Transferee shall not be deemed to interrupt the one (1) year holding period referred to in this clause 9.1.
- On the SVS E Qualification Date, the Company - through the Agent, acting on behalf of the Company - will issue a Conversion Statement pursuant to which the Special Voting Shares
