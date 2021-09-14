Log in
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Brembo S p A : Superbikes brake longer than MotoGP bikes at Barcelona

09/14/2021 | 05:22am EDT
No friction or locking with the Brembo radial master cylinder for Superbikes​​​​

Most Superbike riders use the Brembo radial brake master cylinder. Both the strength of the fingers on the brake lever and the strength of the lever itself move in the same direction, i.e. radially, with regard to the point where the cylinder is fastened to the handlebar without generating friction or locking. This ensures that no energy is wasted.

When the World Superbike Championship began in 1988, the bikes in those days still used axial master cylinders which were made using casting and were rather bulky. Just a few months later, billet radial master cylinders with shaped levers appeared, already successfully tested in World Championship GP Motorcycle racing in the late eighties. ​ ​​

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 691 M 3 179 M 3 179 M
Net income 2021 237 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 401 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 3 893 M 4 596 M 4 600 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 402
Free-Float 43,5%
