Brembo S p A : Superbikes brake longer than MotoGP bikes at Barcelona

No friction or locking with the Brembo radial master cylinder for Superbikes​​​​



Most Superbike riders use the Brembo radial brake master cylinder. Both the strength of the fingers on the brake lever and the strength of the lever itself move in the same direction, i.e. radially, with regard to the point where the cylinder is fastened to the handlebar without generating friction or locking. This ensures that no energy is wasted.

When the World Superbike Championship began in 1988, the bikes in those days still used axial master cylinders which were made using casting and were rather bulky. Just a few months later, billet radial master cylinders with shaped levers appeared, already successfully tested in World Championship GP Motorcycle racing in the late eighties. ​ ​​

