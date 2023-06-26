English Translation for Convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic Annex "D" Annex "[•]" to the Notary Deed n. [•] of the notary repertoire dated [27 July 2023] COMPANY BY-LAWS NAME - REGISTERED OFFICE - DURATION - PURPOSE Art. 1) NAME These By-laws regulate the joint-stock company named: "BREMBO S.P.A." Art. 2) REGISTERED OFFICE The registered office of the Company shall be in Curno (Bergamo). The administrative organ may set up branches, agencies, facilities, ware -houses and secondary offices and may close down the same. With regard to relationships between the Company and its shareholders, the domicile of each shareholder shall be deemed to be as indicated in the Shareholders' Register. Art. 3) DURATION The term of the Company shall expire on 31 (thirty-one) December 2099 (two thousand and ninety-nine) and may be extended once or several times by the General Shareholders' Meeting. Art. 4) PURPOSE With the aim of pursuing sustainable success, the Company has for its corporate purpose engagement in directly and/or indirectly, and even through the acquisition of participating interests in businesses and corporations in Italy and abroad and/or through its parent companies, subsidiaries and investees in Italy and internationally: a) all industrial and technological activities, including the analysis, planning, prototyping, testing, design, development, application, production, assembly, sale and/or distribution of parts and/or components and/or accessories of all kinds (including, but not limited to, mechanical and/or electrical and/or electronic and/or mechatronic parts and/or components relating to the wheel-side module, brakes, friction materials, wheels, spindles, tyres, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic control units, sensors, actuators, detectors, robotised components, etc.) intended for all means of transport (including non- road vehicles) for property, products and/or individuals (including, but not limited to, four-, three- and two-wheel vehicles, autonomous vehicles for carrying property, products and/or individuals, push scooters and vehicles with new technological conceptions), including, but not limited to, all means of transport with all types of combustion, electric, electronic, manual and physical propulsion, based on alternative energy of all kinds, as well as autonomous means of transport and/or connected and/or associated means of transport and/or all types of innovative means of transport that may be developed in future through 1/27

English Translation for Convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic the use of new technologies; all for road, sea, air and rail use and in racing;of all kinds related to the aforementioned means of transport. The foregoing within the framework of all types of markets at the global level and towards all categories of consumers/users (including, for example, industrial and retail markets, such as the OEM, OES and aftermarket markets). The Company also performs the following activities and services in reference to the products, goods and markets indicated above:

(i) the provision of consulting services to third parties (within the framework of the provisions of applicable legislation), including, but not limited to, engineering consulting services, creation of software, algorithms, artificial intelligence systems and the performance of trials, tests and simulations of all kinds;

(ii) the analysis, design, production, purchase, sale, licensing, as licensor and/or licensee, including to and/or from third parties (within the framework of the provisions of applicable legislation) of all kinds of software, databases, data analytics, algorithms, artificial intelligence systems, infrastructure and/or new technologies, data of all kinds (Big Data), platform for aggregate analysis of data relating to the foregoing, including data and/or information generated by the Company's activity or by its products and/or services; the use and storage of proprietary and/or third-party databases, including in dematerialised and cloud form (but always in accordance with applicable legislation); the development, preparation, use, purchase and marketing of proprietary and non- proprietary information platforms (including licensed as licensor and/or licensee) for the performance of all online activity permitted by applicable legislation (and including subscription activities); the performance of studies and research on its own or in partnership with Italian and International Entities, Universities and Research Centres; the formation and/or acquisition of shareholdings in innovative start-ups, including through corporate venture capital initiatives.

c) the foundry of light alloys and metals in general, the manufacture of systems for the production of new materials and/or new components for, including electronic systems and/or systems based on the creation of "smart systems" and/or on the creation of proprietary software, intended for the above means of transport;

d) the production, marketing, licensing (as licensor and/or licensee) and sale of all types of consumer goods (including, by way of example, apparel, accessories, beverages, objects, merchandisings, e-games, etc.), whose design, style, performance, taste, visibility, aesthetics, use, perception, utility, etc. are capable of conveying the values of Brembo and thus of its proprietary brands and/or those of its parent companies and/or subsidiaries 2/27

English Translation for Convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic and/or investees anywhere in the world; the manufacture, marketing, licensing (as licensor and/or licensee) and sale of sports clothing as well as other type of clothing and and other accessories of any kind whatsoever characterised by Brembo's brand awareness; the supply and/or licensing (as licensor and/or licensee) to parent companies and/or subsidiaries and/or investees, as well as other third-party companies, and public and private entities and third parties in general, relating to services and/or consultancy services concerning the activities referred to in the other points of this article;

g)the organisation, on behalf parent companies and/or subsidiaries and/or investees or other companies, as well as public and private entities or third parties in general, of courses, seminars and conventions anywhere in the world; the publication and distribution of books, notes and technical bulletins, in any form whatsoever and/or with the use of any kind of available technology, for training and information in the areas of activity included in the purpose; the management, coordination and control of subsidiaries and/or investees, undertaking all support activities as well as organisation, technical, managerial and financial coordination, as may be deemed appropriate, in compliance with laws, including tax laws, applicable in the countries in which the Company, its subsidiaries and/or associates and/or investees, directly or indirectly, operate.

The Company may undertake any and all the commercial, corporate, industrial and financial transactions, involving both personal property and real estate, that the Board of

Directors may deem necessary or useful in the pursuit of the Company's corporate purpose clause. The Company may also stand surety and issue performance bonds and other guarantees, including guarantees in rem and in the interest of third parties.

The Company may, furthermore, acquire participating interests and share-holdings in other companies or corporations of any nature or kind whatsoever, after obtaining, where necessary, the authorisations provided for by the applicable laws. Without limitation of the foregoing, the Company may proceed with the formation of insurance and/or reinsurance companies or acquire controlling or 100% shareholdings in such companies in order to manage within the group and finance the risks of the Companies and/or subsidiaries and/or investees not transferred to the insurance market.

The Company may receive loans from shareholders with the obligation for repayment in accordance with applicable legislation and receive loans to and from companies of the group of which it is the parent (subsidiaries and/or direct and/or indirect associates), provide sureties, endorsements and collateral and personal guarantees for shareholders and third parties, provided that such assets and transactions are not undertaken 3/27

English Translation for Convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic professionally in respect of the public and are always necessary or useful to achieving the purpose. The Company may also issue bonds, including convertible bonds, by resolution of the directors pursuant to and in accordance with the law. The purpose shall necessarily exclude, and the Company shall refrain from, the solicitation of investment by the public, the provision of investment services, collective asset management, the purchase and sale of financial instruments through offering to the public and all other services and activities to be considered reserved pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF"), and any and all other applicable provisions of laws and regulations. Pursuant to Treasury Ministry Decree of 2 March 1995 published in the Official Gazette of 12/04/1995, as further amended and extended, the Company may also solicit investments for its own employees, provided that the amount of such investments is contained within the limits of the Company's overall paid-up share capital and reserves as per the last approved financial statements. CAPITAL - SHARES - BONDS Art. 5) SHARE CAPITAL The Company's share capital shall amount to €34,727,914 (thirty four million, seven hundred and twenty seven thousand and nine hundred and fourteen) divided into 333,922,250 (three hundred and thirty three million, nine hundred and twenty two thousand, two hundred and fifty) ordinary shares with no nominal value Pursuant to Article 2443 of the Civil Code, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 18th 2019 resolved to grant to the Board of Directors the power of attorney to increase the share capital for a maximum amount of Euro 3,472,791.40, through payment, one or more times, even in a separate way pursuant to Article 2439 , paragraph 2 of the Civil Code , and no later than April 18th 2024, excluding any option rights pursuant to art. 2441, para-graph 4, second sentence, of the Civil Code. Such increase will be realized through the issuance, in one or more tranches, of maximum 6,678,445 shares with no nominal value or - if lower - of a different number of shares that, at each date of the execution of the power of attorney (and considering any possible issuance of shares already made in the execution of the power of attorney stated herein, will form 10% (ten percent) of the total number of shares of the Company on the same date. For the purposes of the execution of such power of attorney, the Board of Directors has been also assigned with the power to (a) determine, for each single tranche, the number, the is-sue unit price and the enjoyment of the ordinary shares rights, within the sole limits provided by art. 2441, paragraph 4, sentence 2 and / or art. 2438 and/or the paragraph 5 4/27