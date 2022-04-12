Brembo S p A : The Aprilia workshop for winning ideas on the track - brakes included

It was the first of 294 GPs won on the track by Aprilia between 1991 and 2011, split almost equally between the 125 and 250 cc categories, which also saw the brand win 19 Rider titles and the same number of Manufacturer titles - always with Brembo technologies on board. The first of these was won by Alessandro Gramigni in 1992 in the 125cc class following two wins, two second places and two third places, leaving him 16 points ahead of the late Fausto Gresini.

In the nineties, Aprilia produced just over 50,000 vehicles a year - less than a twentieth of those manufactured by Honda and Yamaha - and as such, the racing budget of these powerhouses was simply unattainable For Aprilia, the funds needed to develop new racing models came from the brand's sales of race replicas, beginning with the AF1 125 project 108 in 1987; this model was the first European bike with single-sided swingarm suspension as standard, and was also fitted with Brembo brakes, which, along with the colorful graphic markings on the bike, made the teenagers of that era very happy!

Aprilia's faith in Brembo and the brand's tireless quest to find technical solutions that could give it an advantage over the competition led to a historic milestone in 1997: the advent of the radial-mount brake caliper. This brand-new component was tested by Marcellino Lucchi at the trials in Jerez in February 1998, and following the overwhelmingly positive results, the technology was introduced on the 250cc bikes ridden by Valentino Rossi, Loris Capirossi and Tetsuya Harada.