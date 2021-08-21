Brembo S p A : Two braking sections of at least 5.4g (0.19oz) at the Belgian F1 GP

Brembo carbon doesn't melt at 3,000°C (5,430°F)​​

Carbon discs were first used in Formula 1 in the 1980s, before spreading to other motorsport competitions. Indeed, no other element offers that special combination of light weight, high thermal conductivity and absence of dilation, even at 1,000°C (1,832°F), that distinguishes Brembo's F1 discs.

The density of carbon is 1.7 grams (0.06 oz) per cubic centimeter, compared with 7.8 grams (0.28 oz) for steel and 7.3 grams (0.25 oz) for gray cast iron. Its coefficient of thermal expansion is one-fifteenth of steel and one-eleventh of cast iron. The melting point of carbon is higher than 3,000°C (5,430°F), compared with the 1,200°C (2,190°F) of cast iron and 1,800°C (3,270°F) of steel. ​