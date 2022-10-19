Advanced search
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-10-19 am EDT
9.760 EUR   +0.88%
Brembo S P A : also announces the acquisition of 6.8% of PhotonPath, which will create new solutions for the digitalization of braking systems
PU
09/14Last Of A Legend : 6.4L HEMI-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C Celebrates Iconic Chrysler 300 Model
AQ
09/13Brembo S P A : Introduces enesys energy saving system® in the aftermarket segment
PU
Brembo S p A : also announces the acquisition of 6.8% of PhotonPath, which will create new solutions for the digitalization of braking systems

Press release

"BREMBO VENTURES" LAUNCHED TO INVEST IN THE BEST

STARTUPS AND ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Brembo also announces the acquisition of 6.8% of PhotonPath,

which will create new solutions for the digitalization of braking systems

Stezzano (Bergamo, Italy), 19 October 2022 - Brembo, the global leader in the development and production of braking systems, launches Brembo Ventures. This venture capital unit aims to accelerate the development of innovative solutions for the mobility of tomorrow.

Brembo Ventures will strategically invest at a global level in the best technology startups that are capable of delivering value, both in terms of the product and the production process. It will focus on startups that are active in artificial intelligence, big data, sensors, mechatronics, energy efficiency and sustainability, with the goal of finding solutions that can be applied in the automotive sector.

Brembo Ventures will also coordinate relations with the startups where Brembo is a shareholder. This will help to create an ecosystem capable of supporting their technical evolution and monitoring their financial performance, as well as managing investments in venture capital funds and partnerships with technological incubators.

"Brembo Ventures is the tool to attract and give power to innovators; those who explore technological frontiers", said Roberto Grazioli, Brembo's Chief Business Development Officer. "Our strategy is to invest in startups whom we can work with side-by-sideto accelerate the development of new solutions. With Brembo Ventures, we are even more structured to seize the market opportunities that can contribute to our goal of redefining the future of braking systems and mobility for the benefit of our customers."

The most recent operation of Brembo Ventures is the acquisition, as lead investor, of 6.8% of the capital of PhotonPath, a deep tech company founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Politecnico di Milano which develops integrated photonics-based products. With PhotonPath, Brembo will be able to accelerate the development of new solutions for the digitalization of braking systems, a path already undertaken with the launch of the new SENSIFY intelligent braking system.

The investment in PhotonPath compliments Brembo's 2020 investment in Infibra Technologies, a company founded in 2014 as a spin-off of the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa. Infibra Technologies develops and produces integrated photonic systems. Brembo holds a 20% stake in the company, which now also enters the Brembo Ventures portfolio.

1 / 2

Press release

About Brembo SpA

Brembo SpA is the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology for automotive vehicles. Brembo supplies high performance brake systems for the most important manufacturers of cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes worldwide, as well as clutches and other components for racing. Brembo is also a leader in the racing sector and has won more than 500 championships. Today the company operates in 15 countries on 3 continents, with 29 production and business sites, and a pool of over 12,200 employees, about 10% of whom are engineers and product specialists active in R&D. 2021 turnover was € 2,777.6 million (31.12.2021). Brembo is the owner of the Brembo, AP, AP Racing, Breco, Bybre, J.Juan, Marchesini and SBS Friction brands.

For information:

Roberto Cattaneo - Chief Communication Officer Brembo SpA

Tel. +39

035 6052347 @: roberto_cattaneo@brembo.it

Daniele Zibetti - Corporate Media Relations Brembo SpA

Tel. +39

035 6053138 @: daniele_zibetti@brembo.it

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
