Brembo S p A : INCREASED VOTING RIGHT
PRESS RELEASE
Stezzano, 7 June 2021
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS
(Article 85-
bis, section 4- bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)
Stezzano, June 7
th, 2021 - BREMBO S.p.A. hereby announces that today, became effective the increase of voting rights relating to no. 178,796,265 ordinary shares (of which 178,723,765 ordinary shares owned by Nuova FourB S.r.l.), pursuant to article 127- quinquies of Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws.
The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinay Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.
Current number of voting
Previous number of voting rights
rights
Number of
Number of
Number of
Number of
shares of
voting rights
shares of
voting rights
which the
which the
capital is
capital is
composed
composed
Total amount,
333,922,250
512,718,515
333,922,250
333,922,250
of which:
Ordinary Shares
ISIN IT0005252728
(dividend rights
155,125,985
155,125,985
333,922,250
333,922,250
1/01/2021)
Current cupon: 5
Ordinary Shares with
increased voting
rights
ISIN IT0005380149
178,796,265
357,592,530
0
0
(dividend rights
1/01/2021)
Current cupon: 5
Company Contacts:
Matteo Tiraboschi
Vice Presidente Esecutivo
Tel. +39 035 605 2090
Laura Panseri
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +39 035 605 2145
e-mail: laura_panseri@brembo.it
www.brembo.com
