Brembo S p A : INCREASED VOTING RIGHT

Stezzano, 7 June 2021

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Stezzano, June 7th, 2021 - BREMBO S.p.A. hereby announces that today, became effective the increase of voting rights relating to no. 178,796,265 ordinary shares (of which 178,723,765 ordinary shares owned by Nuova FourB S.r.l.), pursuant to article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws.

The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinay Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Current number of voting Previous number of voting rights rights Number of Number of Number of Number of shares of voting rights shares of voting rights which the which the capital is capital is composed composed Total amount, 333,922,250 512,718,515 333,922,250 333,922,250 of which: Ordinary Shares ISIN IT0005252728 (dividend rights 155,125,985 155,125,985 333,922,250 333,922,250 1/01/2021) Current cupon: 5 Ordinary Shares with increased voting rights ISIN IT0005380149 178,796,265 357,592,530 0 0 (dividend rights 1/01/2021) Current cupon: 5

