Brembo S p A : INCREASED VOTING RIGHT

06/07/2021 | 07:43am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Stezzano, 7 June 2021

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Stezzano, June 7th, 2021 - BREMBO S.p.A. hereby announces that today, became effective the increase of voting rights relating to no. 178,796,265 ordinary shares (of which 178,723,765 ordinary shares owned by Nuova FourB S.r.l.), pursuant to article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws.

The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinay Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Current number of voting

Previous number of voting rights

rights

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

shares of

voting rights

shares of

voting rights

which the

which the

capital is

capital is

composed

composed

Total amount,

333,922,250

512,718,515

333,922,250

333,922,250

of which:

Ordinary Shares

ISIN IT0005252728

(dividend rights

155,125,985

155,125,985

333,922,250

333,922,250

1/01/2021)

Current cupon: 5

Ordinary Shares with

increased voting

rights

ISIN IT0005380149

178,796,265

357,592,530

0

0

(dividend rights

1/01/2021)

Current cupon: 5

Company Contacts:

Matteo Tiraboschi

Vice Presidente Esecutivo

Tel. +39 035 605 2090

Laura Panseri

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +39 035 605 2145

e-mail: laura_panseri@brembo.it

www.brembo.com

1/1

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 11:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
