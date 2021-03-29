Brembo S p A : Innovations Featured in Driven to Win exhibit at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Brembo's Innovations Featured in Driven to Win exhibit at

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

DETROIT, (March 25, 2021) - Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, is proud to support The Henry Ford and its new exhibit Driven to Win: Racing in America presented by General Motors.

The history and technology of racing has been an important part of Brembo's DNA starting back in 1975 when the company was entrusted by Enzo Ferrari to supply brakes on the Ferrari 312T for Niki Lauda. Forty-six years later Brembo has captured 500 professional racing titles in both two and four-wheel global championships.

In Driven to Win's Sports Car Performance Center, visitors will learn about Brembo's innovative racing technology, the intricacies of high-performance braking and how close the road brakes for the Ford GT resemble those on the Le Mans winning race car. Visitors will be able to touch and handle actual racing brakes and experience the weight differences. Actual data used from race day will show how brake temperatures fluctuate in races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The presentation makes stopping easy to understand.

Once visitors to the exhibit have learned about performance braking and motorsport history, it's time to get behind the wheel and drive the car of their dreams in one of six In the Driver Seat Simulators presented by Brembo. They will be able to live the thrill of competing and braking on unique tracks like Laguna Seca and Monza. The true challenge will be to out-brake the competition to maximize lap times to win. Brembo brake markers will help with braking points around each of the tracks.

"We are excited to be part of the world-class Driven to Win exhibit and celebrate racing's history through the stories of legendary race car drivers as well as the innovative braking advancements that have been made through the years" said Dan Sandberg, Brembo North America president and CEO. "With Brembo celebrating 60 years of providing the world's race teams, auto and motorcycle makers with the best in stopping power, being a part of this exhibit is the perfect way to reflect and appreciate our company's performance history."

This initiative coincides with Brembo's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals Agenda - specifically, to provide inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. Many of the visitors to The Henry Ford are students. Brembo is also supporting the Sports Car Performance Center where future engineers can see how STEAM is used to problem solve to win on the race track. Students will get the garage pass to understand the technical aspects of the sport that requires extensive quantitative and managerial skills to build a fast and safe race car and what it takes to get to the finish line.

Driven to Win is a permanent exhibition scheduled to open March 27, 2021 and is included with the regular museum admission. The In the Driver's Seat Simulators require an additional fee. For more information please visit thehenryford.org.

