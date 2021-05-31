Brembo S p A : THE HARDEST-FOUGHT RALLIES OF ALL TIME, AND BRAKE USE

6th Portugal Rally 1998

Anyone may feel a little discouraged if they are one minute, 21-seconds behind after 13 out of 28 special stages, but not Carlos Sainz (Toyota Corolla WRC). With four special stages to go, the Spaniard was still 30 seconds behind Colin McRae (Subaru Impreza WRC98). He made up all but 2.1 seconds, with the British driver taking the win.

5th Sardinia Rally 2018

With six special stages to go, Sebastien Ogier (Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2017) was just 6.8 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC). The Belgian won one, then a second, then a third, fourth and fifth, cutting the gap to eight tenths. Neuville scored his sixth victory in the final special stage to win by seven-tenths.

4th Argentina Rally 2017

Seven-tenths also separated the top two in this rally, but over a longer distance. Elfyn Evans (2017 Ford Fiesta RS WRC) took command as early as the second stage and held a comfortable margin until the fifth-last one. Then Neuville (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) passed him to lead by seven tenths.

3rd Croatia Rally 2021

When Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris WRC) lost his lead in the third last stage to the twin car of Elfyn Evans, he thought victory had slipped from his grasp. A belief that only grew after the penultimate stage when there were 3.10 seconds between them. However, the British driver misjudged the racing line in the last one and lost by six tenths.

2nd New Zealand Rally 2007

Eighteen special stages, nine won by Sebastien Loeb (Citroën C4 WRC), eight by Marcus Grönholm (Ford Focus RS WRC 07). A spectacular duel at the season's climax. After 12 special stages, just one-tenth separated them; after 16, it was two tenths. They shared the last two, but the Finn won by three tenths.

1st Jordan Rally 2011

An incomplete rally due to logistical problems and bad weather. Ogier (Citroën DS3 WRC) led for 10 special stages, but in the penultimate one Jari-Matti Latvala (Ford Fiesta RS WRC) gained 5.8 seconds on him. In the Power Stage, the Frenchman gifted him seven-tenths but still edged the win by two tenths.

In rallying, every factor can make a difference, with brakes playing an extremely significant role. ​