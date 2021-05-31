Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Brembo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brembo S p A : THE HARDEST-FOUGHT RALLIES OF ALL TIME, AND BRAKE USE

05/31/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6th Portugal Rally 1998

Anyone may feel a little discouraged if they are one minute, 21-seconds behind after 13 out of 28 special stages, but not Carlos Sainz (Toyota Corolla WRC). With four special stages to go, the Spaniard was still 30 seconds behind Colin McRae (Subaru Impreza WRC98). He made up all but 2.1 seconds, with the British driver taking the win.

5th Sardinia Rally 2018

With six special stages to go, Sebastien Ogier (Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2017) was just 6.8 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC). The Belgian won one, then a second, then a third, fourth and fifth, cutting the gap to eight tenths. Neuville scored his sixth victory in the final special stage to win by seven-tenths.

4th Argentina Rally 2017

Seven-tenths also separated the top two in this rally, but over a longer distance. Elfyn Evans (2017 Ford Fiesta RS WRC) took command as early as the second stage and held a comfortable margin until the fifth-last one. Then Neuville (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) passed him to lead by seven tenths.

3rd Croatia Rally 2021

When Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris WRC) lost his lead in the third last stage to the twin car of Elfyn Evans, he thought victory had slipped from his grasp. A belief that only grew after the penultimate stage when there were 3.10 seconds between them. However, the British driver misjudged the racing line in the last one and lost by six tenths.

2nd New Zealand Rally 2007

Eighteen special stages, nine won by Sebastien Loeb (Citroën C4 WRC), eight by Marcus Grönholm (Ford Focus RS WRC 07). A spectacular duel at the season's climax. After 12 special stages, just one-tenth separated them; after 16, it was two tenths. They shared the last two, but the Finn won by three tenths.

1st Jordan Rally 2011

An incomplete rally due to logistical problems and bad weather. Ogier (Citroën DS3 WRC) led for 10 special stages, but in the penultimate one Jari-Matti Latvala (Ford Fiesta RS WRC) gained 5.8 seconds on him. In the Power Stage, the Frenchman gifted him seven-tenths but still edged the win by two tenths.

In rallying, every factor can make a difference, with brakes playing an extremely significant role. ​

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BREMBO S.P.A.
04:06aBREMBO S P A  : The hardest-fought rallies of all time, and brake use
PU
05/25RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL : Final results and option right offer
PU
05/25317 METERS (1040 FEET) OF HARD BRAKI : this is Mugello
PU
05/25BREMBO S P A  : From 305 km/h (190 mph) to 74 km/h (46 mph) at Estoril. The Brem..
PU
05/25BREMBO S P A  : Jack Miller and the "Stoppie Challenge"
PU
05/25BREMBO S.P.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 10.036 EUR for 19219 existing shares
FA
05/24BREMBO S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18BREMBO S P A  : In Aragón the Superbikes brake less than in MotoGP
PU
05/18BREMBO S P A  : In the Monaco GP, 870 braking points per head. Mind the tunnel
PU
05/13BREMBO S P A  : Brakes featured on mustang mach-e gt and gt performance edition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 576 M 3 139 M 3 139 M
Net income 2021 209 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2021 411 M 501 M 501 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 3 456 M 4 212 M 4 210 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 11 408
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,70 €
Last Close Price 10,67 €
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Borra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.-1.20%4 212
HANON SYSTEMS4.31%8 115
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.3.63%5 017
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED17.41%3 161
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.23%2 333
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-1.23%2 168