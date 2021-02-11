Log in
BREMBO S.P.A.

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brembo S p A : wins the Sport Auto Award with a record advantage over the others

02/11/2021 | 09:27am EST
Brembo has received a multitude of awards over the years, but this time it is different because Brembo has not just won the Best Brand 2020 in the brake category awarded by Sport Auto, the famous German monthly magazine.

Brembo has received 83.3% of the votes, a very high percentage considering that in only two of the other two categories (tires, shock absorbers, exhaust systems, shock absorbers, etc.), the winner obtained more than 70% of the votes whereas in five, the winner did not even get 50% of the votes. ​

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 180 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
Net income 2020 125 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2020 385 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 3 631 M 4 405 M 4 409 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 869
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,40 €
Last Close Price 11,21 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Borra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.3.80%4 405
HANON SYSTEMS12.92%8 853
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED53.66%4 142
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD12.83%2 435
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.16%2 236
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.16.81%1 802
