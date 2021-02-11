Brembo S p A : wins the Sport Auto Award with a record advantage over the others

Brembo has received a multitude of awards over the years, but this time it is different because Brembo has not just won the Best Brand 2020 in the brake category awarded by Sport Auto, the famous German monthly magazine.

Brembo has received 83.3% of the votes, a very high percentage considering that in only two of the other two categories (tires, shock absorbers, exhaust systems, shock absorbers, etc.), the winner obtained more than 70% of the votes whereas in five, the winner did not even get 50% of the votes. ​