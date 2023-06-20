Italy's Brembo to move registered office to the Netherlands

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo said
on Tuesday it would move its registered office to the
Netherlands and strengthen its loyalty share scheme in a move
aimed at increasing M&A opportunities for the brake maker.
The new loyalty share scheme will ensure "a more solid
shareholder base and higher flexibility in pursuing growth
opportunities through acquisitions that can be made through the
issue of new shares," the Italian group said in statement.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Francesca Landini; writing
by Francesca Landini
Editing by Keith Weir)