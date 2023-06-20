Advanced search
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-20 am EDT
14.40 EUR   -0.55%
12:08pBrembo S P A : 1. Notice of calling Extraordinary SHM Brembo 27072023
12:08pBrembo S P A : Proxy Form for Appointed Representative which is the Only Subject Legitimately Entitled to Attend the SHM on July 27th 2023
12:05pItaly's Brembo to move registered office to the Netherlands
Italy's Brembo to move registered office to the Netherlands

06/20/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo said on Tuesday it would move its registered office to the Netherlands and strengthen its loyalty share scheme in a move aimed at increasing M&A opportunities for the brake maker.

The new loyalty share scheme will ensure "a more solid shareholder base and higher flexibility in pursuing growth opportunities through acquisitions that can be made through the issue of new shares," the Italian group said in statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 003 M 4 374 M 4 374 M
Net income 2023 325 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2023 412 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 4 690 M 5 124 M 5 124 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 13 341
Free-Float 43,4%
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,48 €
Average target price 15,35 €
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Giancarlo Dallera Independent Non-Executive Director
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.38.56%5 124
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-2.69%4 465
HANON SYSTEMS15.45%3 888
JTEKT CORPORATION39.07%3 124
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.2.38%2 038
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.20.04%1 622
