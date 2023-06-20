Italy's Brembo to move to Amsterdam to increase M&A options

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo is
to move its legal headquarters to the Netherlands and strengthen
its loyalty share scheme in a move aimed at increasing M&A
opportunities, the premium brake maker said on Tuesday.
The announcement follows similar moves by other major
Italian companies, including Ferrari, Exor,
Mediaset and Campari, to establish in the
Netherlands to enjoy the benefits of the country's favourable
loyalty share legislation.
The new loyalty share scheme will ensure "a more solid
shareholder base and higher flexibility in pursuing growth
opportunities through acquisitions that can be made through the
issue of new shares," the Italian group said in statement.
Brembo's tax residence will remain in Italy while its shares
will continue to be listed in Milan, the group said.
Shareholders will vote on the proposals at an extraordinary
meeting called on July 27, Brembo said, adding that the move was
expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Brembo's Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said the
relocation would not impact the company's business and
structure.
"Brembo intends to continue to grow and remain a competitive
key player in the global automotive market that is currently
undergoing a great transformation," he said.
"This relocation allows us to adopt a more flexible share
capital structure that is more consistent with the company's
future development strategy".
The company is being advised by Citigroup.
Brembo, which is controlled by the Bombassei family with a
stake around 70%, already approved in 2019 a loyalty share
scheme under Italian law which allowed its top shareholder to
tighten its grip on the company as it assessed M&A options which
might potentially dilute its holding below 50%.
Brembo also owns a 6% stake in Italian tyremaker Pirelli and
has a shareholders' agreement with fellow investor Camfin, the
vehicle of Pirelli's CEO Marco Tronchetti Porvera, in what
analysts see as an initial step to potentially build an
alternative and stable group of Italian shareholders for the
company.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Francesca Landini; editing
by Keith Weir and Conor Humphries)