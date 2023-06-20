Advanced search
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-20 am EDT
14.40 EUR   -0.55%
01:21pItaly's Brembo to move to Amsterdam to increase M&A options
RE
12:08pBrembo S P A : 1. Notice of calling Extraordinary SHM Brembo 27072023
PU
12:08pBrembo S P A : Proxy Form for Appointed Representative which is the Only Subject Legitimately Entitled to Attend the SHM on July 27th 2023
PU
Italy's Brembo to move to Amsterdam to increase M&A options

06/20/2023 | 01:21pm EDT
Interview with Brembo Executive Vice-Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi at Brembo headquarters

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo is to move its legal headquarters to the Netherlands and strengthen its loyalty share scheme in a move aimed at increasing M&A opportunities, the premium brake maker said on Tuesday.

The announcement follows similar moves by other major Italian companies, including Ferrari, Exor, Mediaset and Campari, to establish in the Netherlands to enjoy the benefits of the country's favourable loyalty share legislation.

The new loyalty share scheme will ensure "a more solid shareholder base and higher flexibility in pursuing growth opportunities through acquisitions that can be made through the issue of new shares," the Italian group said in statement.

Brembo's tax residence will remain in Italy while its shares will continue to be listed in Milan, the group said.

Shareholders will vote on the proposals at an extraordinary meeting called on July 27, Brembo said, adding that the move was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Brembo's Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said the relocation would not impact the company's business and structure.

"Brembo intends to continue to grow and remain a competitive key player in the global automotive market that is currently undergoing a great transformation," he said.

"This relocation allows us to adopt a more flexible share capital structure that is more consistent with the company's future development strategy".

The company is being advised by Citigroup.

Brembo, which is controlled by the Bombassei family with a stake around 70%, already approved in 2019 a loyalty share scheme under Italian law which allowed its top shareholder to tighten its grip on the company as it assessed M&A options which might potentially dilute its holding below 50%.

Brembo also owns a 6% stake in Italian tyremaker Pirelli and has a shareholders' agreement with fellow investor Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli's CEO Marco Tronchetti Porvera, in what analysts see as an initial step to potentially build an alternative and stable group of Italian shareholders for the company. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Francesca Landini; editing by Keith Weir and Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BREMBO S.P.A. -0.55% 14.4 Real-time Quote.38.56%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.23% 47.5727 Delayed Quote.6.54%
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V. -1.61% 12.495 Real-time Quote.33.91%
EXOR N.V. -0.80% 79.78 Real-time Quote.17.75%
FERRARI N.V. -0.52% 306.33 Delayed Quote.43.79%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. -0.90% 0.7145 Real-time Quote.28.41%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 003 M 4 366 M 4 366 M
Net income 2023 325 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2023 412 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 4 690 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 13 341
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,48 €
Average target price 15,35 €
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Giancarlo Dallera Independent Non-Executive Director
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.38.56%5 124
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-2.69%4 465
HANON SYSTEMS15.45%3 888
JTEKT CORPORATION39.07%3 124
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.2.38%2 038
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.20.04%1 622
