(Alliance News) - The Mib index Friday marked a decline for the fifth day in a row trading around the 27,200 level, with recent tightening actions by global central banks and aggressive comments by their members fueling recession fears.

Following the Fed's pause and the ECB's hike, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate by 50 bps--against a forecast of 25 bps--further raising the tone in communicating to markets that, based on the data to come, even Threadneedle Street will have no qualms about making money more expensive.

On Friday, in the CME Group platform's FedWatch Tool, using futures also based on the actual federal funds rate or EFFR, the confirmation of the rate at the July 26 meeting has a 23 percent probability for confirmation in the 500/525 bps range. In contrast, the 25 bps rise in the 525/550 bps target is priced at 77%.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, is marking a 0.6 percent loss at 27,234.02.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 marks a 0.2 percent decline as does Paris' CAC 40, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 loses 0.7 percent.

The Mid-Cap is down 0.4 percent to 42,188.86, the Small-Cap is in the red 0.5 percent to 26,936.17 while Italy Growth is giving up 0.2 percent to 9,060.30.

On the main index of Piazza Affari, Prysmian continues to stay at the tail end by giving up 1.7 percent to EUR35.36 per share, on the heels of eve's 0.5 percent red.

Saipem, on the other hand, gives up 2.1%, on the heels of eve's red with 2.8%.

The parent company, Eni, trades down 0.6 percent, after announcing Friday that it has signed an agreement to take over Neptune Energy Group, along with subsidiary Vår Energi for a cost of around EUR5 billion.

After a good start immediately after the bell rang, Telecom Italia gave up 0.4 percent to EUR0.2584. The board of directors announced Thursday that it found the bid submitted by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP to be preferable in terms of executability and relative timing, as well as superior to the competing bid submitted by the consortium formed by CDP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited.

On a positive note is Hera, which advances 1.4 percent to EUR2.75. On the weekly, the stock still marks a 3.9 percent red.

On the Mid-Cap, the few positive notes include Antares Vision, which moves ahead 0.6% in its third bullish session.

Also up slightly is Brembo, which scores a plus 0.1% after four bearish sessions. The company reported Tuesday that the board of directors resolved to submit to the shareholders' meeting called for July 27 a proposal to transfer the company's registered office to the Netherlands, adopting the legal form of an NV governed by Dutch law. Brembo's fiscal headquarters will remain in Italy and shares will continue to be listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana.

Industrie de Nora, on the bearish side, cedes ground with 2.9 percent to EUR18.99 positioning the snout toward the fourth session to close with a negative balance.

Tamburi Investment Partners - down 0.2 percent - announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the Mercati family - Aboca group - to jointly invest in the development of Apoteca Natura, the first international network of benefit pharmacies, promoters of a health-conscious concept and integration in the healthcare supply chain. The investment will be made through the subscription of a capital increase in the newly formed Apoteca Natura Investment, a holding company that will hold the entire capital of Apoteca Natura.

On the Small-Cap, head of the list for Pierrel, with the healthcare company picking up 8.2 percent after 8.9 percent assets on the eve.

Also advancing well is Fidia, which scores a plus 4.6 percent after eve's 4.4 percent decline.

d'Amico, on the other hand, gives up 3.6 percent to EUR3.4745 per share, bringing its week-on-week liabilities to just under 9 percent.

Centrale del Latte d'Italia, on the other hand, gives up 2.9% to EUR2.68 per share.

Sesa - in the red by 0.4 percent - on Thursday announced that it had signed an industrial partnership agreement and acquired, through its wholly owned subsidiary Var Group, a 55 percent stake in Sangalli Tecnologie, thus strengthening its expertise in the Digital Workspace and Collaboration sector.

Brioschi gives up 5.0 percent with new price at EUR0.0614 per share after eve's green with 5.0 percent.

Among SMEs, Gismondi 1754 marks a 2.8% decline to EUR5.30 per share.

Illa, on the other hand, gives up 6.7 percent with price at EUR0.1050, in position for the fifth session to end in negative balance.

Health Italia, meanwhile, retreats 4.4 percent to EUR1.6350, after two sessions ended among the bearish.

Deodato.Gallery - up 2.5 percent - announced Friday that it had acquired from Art Backers Srl, operating in the world of art and innovation, the intellectual property rights to the Artuu, Art Bakers, The AB Factory and The AB Gallery brands, for the consideration of EUR90,000.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed marginally in the red, the Nasdaq rose 1.0 percent, and the S&P 500 closed up 0.4 percent.

In Asia, with the Shanghai Composite not trading, the Nikkei closed down 1.5 percent and the Hang Seng lost 1.6 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0861 versus USD1.0955 at Thursday's European equity close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2715 from USD1.2743 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD73.51 per barrel versus USD74.43 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,917.73 an ounce from USD1,923.35 an ounce last night.

On Friday's overseas economic calendar will come the US PMI at 1545 CEST.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

