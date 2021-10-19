MotoGP: maximum finger strength at Misano

MotoGP technology for street-legal motorcycles, too​

Drawing inspiration from its extensive experience in MotoGP, Brembo created the R19RCS Corsa Corta radial master cylinder, perfect for both free-time road and track riders. One of its particular characteristics is the rider's ability to adjust the free play (i.e. bite point) to three different levels.

In other words, the rider can adjust the stage during which braking is not active, determining the point when the braking system starts to apply pressure according to their own riding style, the conditions of the asphalt or the weather.

