    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
MotoGP: maximum finger strength at Misano

10/19/2021 | 04:52am EDT
MotoGP technology for street-legal motorcycles, too​

Drawing inspiration from its extensive experience in MotoGP, Brembo created the R19RCS Corsa Corta radial master cylinder, perfect for both free-time road and track riders. One of its particular characteristics is the rider's ability to adjust the free play (i.e. bite point) to three different levels.

In other words, the rider can adjust the stage during which braking is not active, determining the point when the braking system starts to apply pressure according to their own riding style, the conditions of the asphalt or the weather.

​​Would you like to know more?

Discover the benefits and uses of the Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta ​

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 637 M 3 073 M 3 073 M
Net income 2021 222 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2021 403 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 3 547 M 4 115 M 4 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 11 402
Free-Float 43,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,95 €
Average target price 12,34 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Managers and Directors
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Borra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.1.39%4 115
HANON SYSTEMS-5.85%6 888
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.2.23%4 902
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD60.99%3 501
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED14.05%3 065
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.30%2 748