The World Superbike Championship: all the secrets of Navarra

​High heat dissipation for street motorcycles, too​

For street motorcycles, Brembo makes High Performance discs that guarantee uncompromising performance, racing aesthetics and a significant reduction in weight compared to factory discs. The first option consists of Supersport discs, available with a 34 mm (1.34 inches) braking band and a thickness of 5.5 mm (0.22 inches), thicker than the standard ones.

These are entirely floating discs, thanks to the band in thermally treated martensitic steel and the housing in billet aluminum alloy. The two parts are connected by 10 fastener studs, and this ensures less wear and greater heat dissipation because the braking band is free to warp. ​

Find out more about Brembo High Performance discs ​.