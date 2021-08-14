Log in
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
The World Superbike Championship: all the secrets of Navarra

08/14/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
High heat dissipation for street motorcycles, too​

For street motorcycles, Brembo makes High Performance discs that guarantee uncompromising performance, racing aesthetics and a significant reduction in weight compared to factory discs. The first option consists of Supersport discs, available with a 34 mm (1.34 inches) braking band and a thickness of 5.5 mm (0.22 inches), thicker than the standard ones.

These are entirely floating discs, thanks to the band in thermally treated martensitic steel and the housing in billet aluminum alloy. The two parts are connected by 10 fastener studs, and this ensures less wear and greater heat dissipation because the braking band is free to warp. ​

Find out more about Brembo High Performance discs ​.

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 00:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 710 M 3 196 M 3 196 M
Net income 2021 235 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2021 401 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 4 003 M 4 724 M 4 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 11 402
Free-Float 27,3%
