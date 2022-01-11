BLG AutoTerminal Kelheim: Third multi-story car park for Kia Deutschland goes into operation

50 kilometers of cables, 32 charging stations for electric vehicles, 2,800 LED lights: The third multi-story car park (P3) on the 547,000-m² BLG AutoTerminal Kelheim has successfully been integrated into ongoing operations at the site. This represents further growth of a major node in the international automobile logistics network of the BLG Group, which is headquartered in Bremen.



Sustainability and the latest construction standards

The P3 ensures even more efficient use of driving space and was built according to the latest construction standards. These include a planned photovoltaic system on the roof. It will be the second PV system at the location. A similar system was installed on another roof at the terminal in 2019. It generates 43,000 kWh of electricity, of which the terminal consumes 85 percent for its own purposes. Kelheim also re-uses water. Waste water is recycled so that a share of just 20 percent of fresh water is required for all work at the terminal.



At a length of 155 meters, a width of 84 meters, and a height of 23 meters, the new third multi-story car park is the largest at the Kelheim terminal. It was built exclusively for the customer Kia Deutschland. On eight parking decks, the building provides covered parking spaces for 5,368 Kia vehicles. That increases the number of covered parking spaces on the terminal site to a total of 13,000. Especially new vehicle customers value covered storage.