BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-    BLH   DE0005261606

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT VON 1877-

(BLH)
BREMER LAGERHAUS GESELLSCHAFT von 1877 : From Ludwigsfelde to the rest of the world – gas turbine logistics at new location

11/30/2020 | 06:47am EST
Everything from washers to turbine blades and 30-ton housings are stored on 34,000 m² of warehouse space. That covers the entire range of spare parts for steam and gas turbines from Siemens Energy. Apart from the racks for the products, the warehouse offers 9,000 m² of block storage space, plus workshops and inspection areas. BLG also takes care of some quality assessment work. In addition to spare parts supply, the facility in Ludwigsfelde handles returns via BLG LOGISTICS.

The new location creates 65 new jobs. The logistics company has been supplying the Siemens Energy switchgear plant from its center in Berlin Falkensee since 2014. In 2017, BLG also assumed responsibility for production supplies to the gas turbine facility in Berlin. 400 colleagues in Brandenburg are already part of the 11,700-strong workforce of the international logistics service provider with its roots in Bremen.

Disclaimer

BLG - Bremer Lagerhaus-Gesellschaft AG published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:46:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 1 159 M 1 389 M 1 389 M
Net income 2019 1,45 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net Debt 2019 758 M 909 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
Yield 2019 3,15%
Capitalization 47,6 M 56,9 M 57,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 720
Free-Float 100%
Chart BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT VON 1877-
Duration : Period :
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Dreeke Chairman-Management Board
Jens Bieniek Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Dammann Member-Supervisory Board
Karoline Linnert Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Wendisch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT VON 1877--2.36%57
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.32%60 116
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.28.67%6 197
SINOTRANS LIMITED9.43%4 679
ARAMEX12.04%1 602
KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC.16.14%1 543
