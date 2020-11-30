BREMER LAGERHAUS GESELLSCHAFT von 1877 : From Ludwigsfelde to the rest of the world – gas turbine logistics at new location

Everything from washers to turbine blades and 30-ton housings are stored on 34,000 m² of warehouse space. That covers the entire range of spare parts for steam and gas turbines from Siemens Energy. Apart from the racks for the products, the warehouse offers 9,000 m² of block storage space, plus workshops and inspection areas. BLG also takes care of some quality assessment work. In addition to spare parts supply, the facility in Ludwigsfelde handles returns via BLG LOGISTICS.

The new location creates 65 new jobs. The logistics company has been supplying the Siemens Energy switchgear plant from its center in Berlin Falkensee since 2014. In 2017, BLG also assumed responsibility for production supplies to the gas turbine facility in Berlin. 400 colleagues in Brandenburg are already part of the 11,700-strong workforce of the international logistics service provider with its roots in Bremen.