Brenmiller Energy : Analysis update following financial report

Brenmiller Energy LTD - Update Report

30.03.2023

Inaugurated new system of the company in Italy with the energy giant Enel; in the background, contracting agreements in various stages of establishment with additional companies with the expectation of expanding production capacity to 4,000 MWh by the end of 2023; On the other hand, mixed financial results for 2022 with revenues for the first time crossing the 1.5 million dollar threshold; price target is updated

Brenmiller Energy LTD (TASE: BNRG) is an Israeli publicly traded CleanTech company, founded in 2012. Brenmiller's core competence lies in materials engineering, high-temperature thermal effects and conductivity, product manufacturing, and renewable power production. The company pioneered a cost-effective and efficient thermal energy storage (TES) solution, which could predominantly assist the Commercial and Industrial sectors in fulfilling its decarbonization initiatives.

Q4 2022 highlights:

- Inaugurated an innovative storage system in Italy that it designed and implemented with the global energy giants Enel.

- The company expects to expand its production capacity to 4,000 MWh by the end of Q4 2023 and has secured significant commercial orders in 2022.

-Mixed financial results for 2022, with first revenues from projects and an increase in net losses in light of the NASDAQ listing as well as an increase in marketing and R&D expenses. In the background, the company received significant commercial orders and expects future growth.

The TES global market is projected to triple by 2030, with capacity exceeding 800 GWh, as it becomes crucial for renewable energy penetration. Around 400 million tons of CO2 emissions could be mitigated with proper energy storage. Over the next 30 years, the EU plans to invest USD 370 billion in decarbonizing heavy industry sectors. Carbon taxes and increasing carbon prices, as seen in the EU and Israel, positively impact the TES market and Brenmiller's potential. Since the beginning of 2021, EU carbon prices have risen from ~EUR 30 per ton of CO2 to ~EUR 98 per ton in August 2022. Moreover, the U.S. has approved a USD 1.3 trillion green energy infrastructure bill.

The company has achieved important milestones, including the installation of a TES system at an active power plant in Italy in partnership with Enel, a $9.2 million agreement with Philip Morris Romania for a bGen TES system, and completion of a thermal storage-based co-generation station with NYPA. We see this growth as part of our forecast and await a significant change in the company's profit. Price target is updated mainly due to capital markets uncertainty and high rates.

On the next page, we further elaborate on the main events in Q4 2022.

Key events in Q4 2022:

- On November 4, Brenmiller and Enel inaugurated "TES," an innovative rock-based storage system in

Tuscany, Italy. The pilot is the result of the synergy between Enel and Brenmiller, which was implemented for the first time in the world at the Santa Barbara power plant in Tuscany, Italy.

On November 29 and December 6, Brenmiller signed an agreement to purchase securities for a private placement of units, which includes 2,338,264 ordinary shares and 2,338,264 related warrants at a purchase price of 5.33 NIS per unit. The options are for a period of 5 years and the additional exercise is at the price of 6.13 NIS per share which represents a 15% premium on the established share price.

o The total consideration is about NIS 12.46 million, which Brenmiller plans to use for general corporate purposes.

2022 overview:

- The company expects to meet the increasing demand for clean energy by expanding its production capacity to 4,000 MWh by the end of Q4 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to meet future demands for clean energy and its confidence in its ability to grow.

- Brenmiller achieved significant milestones in 2022, including partnering with Enel to install a 24 MWh TES system at an active power plant in Italy, securing a $9.2 million agreement with Philip Morris Romania for a bGen TES system, and completing a 0.5 MWh thermal storage-based co-generation station with NYPA. The company also delivered a 1 MWh TES system with Fortlev in Brazil and signed an MOU with Green Enesys Deutschland GmbH and Viridi Energias Renovables Espana, S.L. to study incorporating bGen TES for green hydrogen production facilities in Spain.

- Management is optimistic about the year ahead, citing a robust pipeline and accelerating commercial momentum. This suggests that the company is poised for further growth and success in the future.

- The production facility in Dimona, Israel, currently under construction, is expected to have the capacity to produce up to 4,000 MWh of bGen thermal storage modules annually. This demonstrates the company's potential to meet growing demand for clean energy storage solutions.

2022 financial overview:

- Brenmiller is facing a challenging financial position, despite a significant 284.8% revenue growth to USD 1.52 million (NIS 5.71 million) in 2022. The increase in revenue did not translate into profitability due to higher costs, leading to a net loss of USD 11.07 million (NIS 41.56 million) in 2022, a 7% growth from the previous year. Total assets decreased to USD 12.38 million (NIS 46.51 million) in 2022, a 15.2% reduction compared to 2021. In contrast, total liabilities increased by 6.1% to USD 9.72 million (NIS 36.51 million), while total equity decreased by 51% to USD 2.66 million (NIS 10.0 million), indicating a weakened financial position.

- Cash and cash equivalents decreased by USD 986 thousand (NIS 3.70 million) in 2022, a substantial decline compared to the net increase of USD 5.94 million in 2021. Additionally, net cash used for operating activities increased by 25.9% and cash inflows from financing activities were 26.2% lower compared to the previous year.

For further details on the company and its markets, please read our initiation of coverage report here.

Investment Thesis

Climate change has been the greatest challenge of our times, and the numbers of countries that have pledged to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050 continue to grow. It is estimated that the European Union will invest an additional USD 370 billion in heavy industry sectors over the next thirty years in decarbonization of the industrial sector. Meeting carbon emission reduction targets, requires a ban on fossil fuel boilers to give way for innovative replacements, installation of carbon capture, energy storage systems, efficient recovery, and reuse of waste heat. Thermal energy storage (TES) becomes a default requirement for renewable energy penetration to ensure reliability of supply.

TES is a technology that stores energy by heating or cooling a storage medium that could be later used for heating or cooling applications and power generation. Brenmiller Energy (TASE: BNRG) pioneered a cost-effective and efficient thermal energy storage solution that could largely assist the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector in fulfilling its decarbonization initiatives. Brenmiller Energy's mission is to provide innovative, cost-effective TES solutions to reduce the environmental impact by enabling intermittent renewable sources utilization for main stream industrial heat demands and recovering medium to high temperature wasted heat streams at the industrial floors.

Brenmiller's patented product bGen™ is a high-temperature thermal energy storage unit. It utilizes crushed rock as its storage media to store heat in its modular sub-units and convert it into superheated steam for electricity generation, saturated steam or hot air for industrial use, or hot water when required, offering a minimum of 3+ hours of energy storage. The system is the only solution to include all the functionalities of waste heat recovery, hybrid charging from thermal and electrical sources, and inherent steam generation in the same storage unit while producing steam on demand in a modular unit. The system is less expensive, highly efficient, and has a longer life span than other competing technologies.

The main applications for the company products are Electricity to Heat, Biomass to Heat, Waste Heat Recovery, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine plants, Electricity to Electricity. Its products have the capacity for heat input of up to 750°C and output heat of up to 550°C, capturing wasted process heat and converting it back to electricity or high-value process heat in the segments of food processing, pulp and paper, plastic industry and more. Next generations with higher temperatures capabilities will potentially address other sectors like steel, refineries, and others.

The strength of Brenmiller's strategy is in its position at the center of the value chain of the energy storage field, with its customers being large plants. In our opinion, the system is cheaper, more efficient, and has a longer lifespan than other competing technologies. The main risk is in the widespread adoption of the technology and sales ramp up.

Therefore, we view Brenmiller as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and positively impact the environment.

Company Overview

General

Founded in 2012, Brenmiller Energy (TASE: BNRG) pioneered a thermal energy storage solution that is cost-effective and efficient, which could predominantly assist the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector in fulfilling its decarbonization initiatives. The innovation patent has been granted in all major continents. Brenmiller's team of renewable energy experts is experienced in designing, building, and managing renewable solutions for power plants and industrial floors. It owns and operates a manufacturing and assembly line in Dimona, Israel. The company is headquartered in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, and consists of a team of 70 full-time employees in R&D, engineering, production, finance, and business. It has raised over US$100 million since the IPO in 2017.

Brenmiller is working towards a sustainable future by supporting emissions reduction up to full carbon neutrality by providing innovative, cost-effective thermal energy storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources utilization for mainstream industrial heat demands and recovering medium to high temperature wasted heat streams at the industrial floors.

Strategy

Key Projects

Brenmiller's key projects include a 1 MWh Thermal Energy Storage (TES) plant with the Israel Defense Forces; a 1MWh TES plant in Fortlev, Brazil; a 400 KWh TES plant in the New York Port Authority; and a 23 MWh TES plant for the ENEL project.

2. Products Overview

Brenmiller's bGen™ Thermal Energy Storage System

Brenmiller's patented bGen™ is a high-temperature thermal energy storage unit. It utilizes crushed rock as the storage media to store heat in its modular sub-units and converts it into superheated steam for electricity generation, saturated steam or hot air for industrial use, or hot water when required. It inherently combines a heat exchanger, a thermal storage, and a steam generator. In addition, the system holds an embedded conversion capability of electricity to heat which enables a hybrid charging. The result is an effective solution offering a minimum of 3+ hours of energy storage. Brenmiller's bGen™ requires minimal maintenance and offers the lowest Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) relative to other available technologies .

bGen™ requires minimal manpower in its operation. Its automatic control system regulates the power production process and the charge and discharge cycles of the thermal energy storage demand, tailored to the client's electricity demand. Its negative impact on the environment is minimal since it is designed to use non-hazardous materials and uses no chemicals, oils, or salts that could potentially cause environmental damage. Its main applications are converting electricity and biomass to heat, waste heat recovery, increasing the degree of flexibility available for Combined Cycle Gas Turbine plants, and cost -effective energy storage.