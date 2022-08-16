Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Brenmiller Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNRG   IL0011415309

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD

(BNRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-14
12.67 ILS   +0.32%
08/11BRENMILLER ENERGY : Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update - Form 6-K
PU
08/11Brenmiller Energy Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11Brenmiller Energy Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brenmiller Energy Announces Equipment Order for Dimona, Israel Production Facility

08/16/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- $1.4 Million Equipment Order is a Significant Milestone to Ramp Production of Thermal Energy Storage Solution Modules –

- Facility on Track for First Production Run in late 2022; to Reach Full Capacity by End of 2023 –

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), a clean-energy company that provides Thermal Energy Storage (“TES”) systems to the global industrial and utility markets, today announced that is has made a $1.4 million equipment order in connection with the expansion at its automated production facility currently under construction in Dimona, Israel. The equipment, which is critical to the operation of the facility, is expected to be delivered in November 2022.

“We continue to make progress in our efforts to become one of the leading global suppliers of Thermal Energy Storage systems, “Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. “This equipment order, which follows the recent drawdown on our credit facility with the European Investment Bank (EIB), is another major milestone for Brenmiller and keeps us on track to reach full production capacity of up to 4,000 MWh per year of bGen thermal storage modules, at our newly upgraded facility in Dimona, Israel by the end of 2023.”

“We believe that this facility will significantly improve Brenmiller’s ability to supply the global industrial and utility market with a cost-efficient and clean energy technology, particularly in Europe, where the cost of energy has risen significantly and energy security and reliability are of increasing importance given the geopolitical situation in the region,” continued Brenmiller. “Our bGen TES solution combines thermal storage, heat exchange, and steam generation solutions to help industrial and utility companies improve their energy efficiency and reliability, as well as their efforts to decarbonize their thermal processes and meet their long-term sustainability goals.”

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the steam, hot water and hot air they need for a variety of applications, including, for example, to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: its expected timeline for delivering the equipment ordered for and reaching full production capacity at the Company’s Dimona production facility that is under construction; the role the Company’s Dimona production facility will play to significantly improve Brenmiller’s ability to supply the global industrial and utility market with cost-efficient and clean energy technology; and how its bGen TES help companies improve their energy efficiency and reliability and meet their long-term sustainability goals. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus dated May 24, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
08/11BRENMILLER ENERGY : Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update - For..
PU
08/11Brenmiller Energy Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11Brenmiller Energy Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update
BU
08/09Fortlev and Brenmiller Energy Inaugurate the World's First Renewable Energy-Powered The..
BU
07/20BRENMILLER ENERGY : Notice and Proxy Statement for the Special General Meeting to be held ..
PU
06/01Brenmiller Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Res..
BU
06/01Brenmiller Energy Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
06/01Earnings Flash (BNRG) BRENMILLER ENERGY Reports Q1 Revenue $20,000
MT
06/01Brenmiller Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update
BU
05/27Brenmiller to Offer Heat Energy to Wolfson Hospital Under Deal Proposed by Israel's Gov..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,40  - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 196 M 59,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 558 688 549x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Brenmiller Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,67 ILS
Average target price 30,10 ILS
Spread / Average Target 138%
Managers and Directors
Avi Brenmiller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofir Zimmerman Chief Financial Officer
Eli Lipman Vice President-Research & Development
Rami Ezer Vice President-Engineering
Shai Gafni Information Technology Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD-32.39%60
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-10.16%28 722
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-26.63%12 007
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED12.26%9 677
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD16.85%6 978
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.46.08%3 445