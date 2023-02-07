Brenmiller Energy : Company Overview

Disclaimer: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this fact sheet are "forward looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. This fact sheet includes estimates and projections and, as such, reflects only management's current expectations. A fuller discussion of Brenmiller Energy's risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this overview.

Investment Highlights

bGen

Patented bGen: Cost-Effective, Sustainable, and Market-Proven

bGen safely and efficiently stores excess energy on-site at power plants and industrial settings. Rocks are crushed and inserted into metal cells that are stacked in modules in an insulated container. Heat is absorbed by the rock up to 1400° F and later unlocked as needed in the form of steam or hot water. The use of crushed rock as a means of storage results in no hazardous challenges to the environment and enhances system durability so that even after tens of thousands of charge and discharge cycles, the storage material does not need to be replaced. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass, and waste heat to generate clean steam, hot water, and hot air.

$63 B Market with Tremendous Demand for Clean, Efficient Energy Storage

As renewable energy generation increases, the need for a reliable method to store clean energy is a major challenge facing the industry and regulators. Combining renewable energy production with thermal energy storage is price competitive with fossil fuel-based heat. Brenmiller's primary markets are power plants and industrial manufacturing. The advantages of thermal storage include: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuels with renewables for heat; energy security and reliability; and electrification of industrial heat that would otherwise go to waste.

Generating Revenues Through Equipment Sales & Energy-as-a-Service

Brenmiller's business model includes generating near-termlarge-sum revenues through equipment sales, as well as locking in long-term recurring revenues through after sales services and by providing energy-as-a-service. Through long- term power purchase agreements, the energy-as-a-service business model offers customers an easy way to use clean energy with no capital expenditures, reduced operational risk, green certificates, and carbon emissions savings.

Revenues Ramp with High-Profile Customers & $200 M Production Capacity

Brenmiller has a robust bid pipeline with near-term opportunities globally and particularly in Europe where high energy prices and the need for increased energy security is driving demand. Brenmiller inaugurated its first utility-scale project with one of the largest energy companies in the world, Enel (ENEL.MI) in Italy, and signed at $9 million contract with Philip Morris Romania for bGen system and services. New York Power Authority at SUNY purchased a bGen co-generation station, and Fortlev, the largest producer of water storage solutions in Brazil, purchased a bGen system, which reduced its costs by 75% and lowered greenhouse gas emissions.