Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Brenmiller Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNRG   IL0011415309

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD

(BNRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-05
5.773 ILS   +2.54%
10:19aBrenmiller Energy : Investors Presentation – Febuary 2023
PU
01/17Brenmiller Energy Wins 2022 World CleanTech Awards' Visionary StartUp of the Year Award
BU
01/03Brenmiller Energy : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brenmiller Energy : Company Overview

02/07/2023 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brenmiller Energy Ltd

13 Amal Street, 4th Floor Park Afek

Rosh Haayin 4809249 Israel

972 77 693 5140

https://www.bren-energy.com

Company Overview

A Leading Developer of Thermal Energy Storage

Brenmiller Energy (Nasdaq:BNRG) is a leading developer of thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations, a $63 billion market. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology, primarily comprised of rocks and steel, enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. This heat is stored for minutes, hours, or even days before being used for industrial and power generation processes. Demand for Brenmiller's proprietary energy storage technology is driven by the sharp global increase in renewable energy production, including solar and wind, which produce energy intermittently based on environmental conditions. Yet energy demand is consistent and, therefore, requires large-scale and efficient energy storage. Brenmiller is at the forefront of solving one of the largest challenges facing the energy industry today.

Equity Overview (as of February 6, 2023)

Nasdaq & TASE:BNRG

Price Per Share: ~$1.76

Market Cap: ~$27 M

Shares Outstanding: 15.2 M

Cash & Equivalents 9/30/22: $9.5 M

Revenues 9-months Ended 9/30/22: $1.5 M

Commercial Orders Received 9/30/22: $9 M

Capital Investments Since Inception: $100 M

From Rocks to Thermal Energy Storage

Production Plant Ready to Ramp Revenues to $200 Million Annually

Customers Include

Disclaimer: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this fact sheet are "forward looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. This fact sheet includes estimates and projections and, as such, reflects only management's current expectations. A fuller discussion of Brenmiller Energy's risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this overview.

Investment Highlights

bGen

Patented bGen: Cost-Effective, Sustainable, and Market-Proven

bGen safely and efficiently stores excess energy on-site at power plants and industrial settings. Rocks are crushed and inserted into metal cells that are stacked in modules in an insulated container. Heat is absorbed by the rock up to 1400° F and later unlocked as needed in the form of steam or hot water. The use of crushed rock as a means of storage results in no hazardous challenges to the environment and enhances system durability so that even after tens of thousands of charge and discharge cycles, the storage material does not need to be replaced. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass, and waste heat to generate clean steam, hot water, and hot air.

$63 B Market with Tremendous Demand for Clean, Efficient Energy Storage

As renewable energy generation increases, the need for a reliable method to store clean energy is a major challenge facing the industry and regulators. Combining renewable energy production with thermal energy storage is price competitive with fossil fuel-based heat. Brenmiller's primary markets are power plants and industrial manufacturing. The advantages of thermal storage include: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuels with renewables for heat; energy security and reliability; and electrification of industrial heat that would otherwise go to waste.

Generating Revenues Through Equipment Sales & Energy-as-a-Service

Brenmiller's business model includes generating near-termlarge-sum revenues through equipment sales, as well as locking in long-term recurring revenues through after sales services and by providing energy-as-a-service. Through long- term power purchase agreements, the energy-as-a-service business model offers customers an easy way to use clean energy with no capital expenditures, reduced operational risk, green certificates, and carbon emissions savings.

Revenues Ramp with High-Profile Customers & $200 M Production Capacity

Brenmiller has a robust bid pipeline with near-term opportunities globally and particularly in Europe where high energy prices and the need for increased energy security is driving demand. Brenmiller inaugurated its first utility-scale project with one of the largest energy companies in the world, Enel (ENEL.MI) in Italy, and signed at $9 million contract with Philip Morris Romania for bGen system and services. New York Power Authority at SUNY purchased a bGen co-generation station, and Fortlev, the largest producer of water storage solutions in Brazil, purchased a bGen system, which reduced its costs by 75% and lowered greenhouse gas emissions.

Disclaimer

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
10:19aBrenmiller Energy : Investors Presentation – Febuary 2023
PU
01/17Brenmiller Energy Wins 2022 World CleanTech Awards' Visionary StartUp of the Year Award
BU
01/03Brenmiller Energy : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
2022Brenmiller Energy : Notice for the Special General Meeting to be held on January 24, 2023 ..
PU
2022Brenmiller Energy : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
2022Brenmiller Energy : CEO Letter to Shareholders issued on December 5, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
2022Brenmiller Energy to Host Investor Update Webinar on December 6th
BU
2022Brenmiller Energy Announces Pricing of NIS 10.6 Million ($3.1 Million) Private Placemen..
BU
2022Brenmiller Energy Ltd announced that it expects to receive ILS 10.640594 million in fun..
CI
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken Following Late Reversal by Commodities
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,40  - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 25,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 171 550 555x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Brenmiller Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,77 ILS
Average target price 30,10 ILS
Spread / Average Target 421%
Managers and Directors
Avraham Brenmiller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofir Zimmerman Chief Financial Officer
Eli Lipman Vice President-Research & Development
Rami Ezer Vice President-Engineering
Shai Gafni Information Technology Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD20.42%26
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.8.58%26 429
SIEMENS ENERGY AG5.97%14 388
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED5.90%8 857
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.21.20%7 103
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.60%3 130