  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Brenmiller Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNRG   IL0011415309

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD

(BNRG)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-05
5.773 ILS   +2.54%
Brenmiller Energy : Investors Presentation – Febuary 2023
PU
Brenmiller Energy Wins 2022 World CleanTech Awards' Visionary StartUp of the Year Award
BU
Brenmiller Energy : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
Brenmiller Energy : Investors Presentation – Febuary 2023

02/07/2023 | 10:19am EST
February 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (the "Company", "Brenmiller" or "Brenmiller Energy"), the oral presentation of the information contained in this presentation and any question and answer session that may follow contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal and Israeli securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this presentation when it discusses: the installation of TES system and expectation that the power plant in Italy will potentially generate additional revenue streams by improved response times to the grid and from improved energy sales and support a wider commercial collaboration with ENEL in additional projects, the company's target IRR, production capacity to reach 4,000 MWh in 2023 which could support potential sales of up to 200 million dollars per year, the company's total addressable market ("TAM"), the success of the current project with Philip Morris and potential future collaboration under the framework agreement, the company's plans for automated production factory that would help the company to meet future demand and expected to increase profitability margins, and the company's expectation to secure new projects in the prospective future. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "target," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this letter to shareholders. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, the Company's planned level of revenues, capital expenditures and research, development and engineering expenses, the demand for and market acceptance of its products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this presentation are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus dated May 24, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

The information in this presentation, the oral presentation of it and any question and answer session that may follow does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information herein has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this presentation. Market data used in the information contained herein not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.

BNRG

ABOUT

We are a clean-tech company that develops, manufactures and sells our Thermal

Energy Storage ("TES") solutions to decarbonize heat in industrial and power plants

Employees

Capital Investments since

inception to date

Founded

Nasdaq

Tel Aviv

3

BNRG

Equity & Finance Overview

Stock Price (Nasdaq & TASE : BNRG) (2/6/23)

$1.76

Market Capitalization (2/6/23)

$27 M

Shares Outstanding (2/6/23)

15.2 M

Avg. Daily Trading Volume (90 day) (2/6/23)

15 K

Cash & Equivalents (9/30/22)

$9.5 M

Revenues 9 months ended (9/30/22)

$1.5 M

Commercial Orders Received in 2022

$9 M

4

BNRG

Brenmiller is at various stages of activities and pipeline building with global companies

and expects to secure numerous new projects

5

BNRG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,40  - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 25,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 171 550 555x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Brenmiller Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,77 ILS
Average target price 30,10 ILS
Spread / Average Target 421%
Managers and Directors
Avraham Brenmiller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofir Zimmerman Chief Financial Officer
Eli Lipman Vice President-Research & Development
Rami Ezer Vice President-Engineering
Shai Gafni Information Technology Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD20.42%26
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.8.58%26 429
SIEMENS ENERGY AG5.97%14 388
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED5.90%8 857
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.21.20%7 103
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.60%3 130