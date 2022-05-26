Brenmiller Energy : Registration statement dated May 24, 2022

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-264398 Up to 3,340,620 Ordinary Shares Brenmiller Energy Ltd. This prospectus relates to the resale by the selling shareholders identified in this prospectus of up to 3,340,620 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.02 per share, or Ordinary Shares, as further described below under "Prospectus Summary-RecentPrivate Placement." The selling shareholders are identified in the table commencing on page 77. No Ordinary Shares are being registered hereunder for sale by us. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Ordinary Shares by the selling shareholders. All net proceeds from the sale of the Ordinary Shares covered by this prospectus will go to the selling shareholders (see "Use of Proceeds"). The selling shareholders are offering their securities in order to create a public trading market for our equity securities in the United States. Unlike an initial public offering, any sale by the selling shareholders of the Ordinary Shares is not being underwritten by any investment bank. The selling shareholders may sell all or a portion of the Ordinary Shares from time to time in market transactions through any market on which our Ordinary Shares are then traded, in negotiated transactions or otherwise, and at prices and on terms that will be determined by the then prevailing market price or at negotiated prices directly or through a broker or brokers, who may act as agent or as principal or by a combination of such methods of sale (see "Plan of Distribution"). Our Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "BNRG." Our Ordinary Shares currently trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., or TASE, under the symbol "BNRG." The last reported sale price of our Ordinary Shares on May 22, 2022 was NIS 14.54, or approximately $4.33 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on such date). We expect the opening price of our Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq to be determined based on the closing price of our Ordinary Shares on the TASE on May 25, 2022, converted to U.S. dollars (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on such date). We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act, and a "foreign private issuer", as defined in Rule 405 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and are eligible for reduced public company reporting requirements. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. (see "Risk Factors" beginning on page 9). Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, the Israel Securities Authority, or the ISA, nor any state or other foreign securities commission has approved nor disapproved these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is May 24, 2022

152,655 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding prefunded warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of NIS 0.60 per Ordinary Share issued at the Second Closing and exercisable immediately upon issuance, or the Prefunded Warrants (subject to the 9.99% beneficial ownership limitation set forth in the Private Placement (as defined below), or the 9.99% Beneficial Ownership Limitation); and

53,596 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of 107,192 non-marketable options at an exercise price of NIS 14.18 per Ordinary Share to a third party as part of a transaction fee in connection with the Private Placement. The number of Ordinary Shares to be outstanding immediately after this offering Ordinary Shares excludes: 274,116 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of 548,232 options to directors, officers, service providers and employees that are exercisable within 60 days; and

834,999 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of 1,669,998 warrants to directors, officers, service providers and employees that are exercisable within 60 days. ii

GLOSSARY OF DEFINED TERMS bGen™ means our propriety technology. BIRD Foundation means the Israel-United States Research and Development Foundation. EIB means the European Investment Bank. ENEL means Enel S.p.A., an Italian international manufacturer and distributor of electricity and gas. ESG means non-financial environmental, social and governance objectives. Fortlev means Fortlev Energia Solar Ltd., a Brazilian plastic tank manufacturer. GDPR means the General Data Protection Regulation, and any additional requirements in the national implementing laws of countries in the European Economic Area. IEC means the Israel Electric Corporation. IIA means the Israel Innovation Authority of the Ministry of Economy and Industry. IRS means the United States Internal Revenue Service. ISO means the International Organization for Standardization. LIBOR means the London-Inter-bank Offered Rate.