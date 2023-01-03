Advanced search
    BNRG   IL0011415309

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD

(BNRG)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-01
5.149 ILS   +5.36%
06:18aBrenmiller Energy : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
2022Brenmiller Energy : Notice for the Special General Meeting to be held on January 24, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
2022Brenmiller Energy : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
Brenmiller Energy : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

01/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
CONTENTS

On December 20, 2022, Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (the "Company"), issued a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K (the "Previously Filed Form 6-K") announcing that it will hold a Special General Meeting of Shareholders on January 24, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Israel time (the "Meeting") for shareholders of record who hold ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on December 27, 2022. Copies of the Notice of Special General Meeting, Proxy Statement and Proxy Card for the Meeting were furnished as Exhibit 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3, respectively, in the Previously Filed Form 6-K.

Today, the Company is announcing that due to a typographical error, we ask to amend the "General" section of "Proposal No. 4" in the Proxy Statement furnished as Exhibit 99.2 in the Previously Filed Form 6-K as follows:

"Accordingly, the Company will grant Mr. Brenmiller 148,217 Units (the "Units") consisting of 148,217 Ordinary Shares and 148,217 associated Warrants, at a price of NIS 5.33 (USD 1.55) per each issued Unit (the "Shares" and "Warrants", respectively)."

For the avoidance of doubt, the amendment hereby reduces the number of warrants offered to Mr. Avraham Brenmiller, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, from 149,718 to 148,217, subject to an approval by the shareholders at the Meeting. No other changes have been made to any other maters on the agenda of the Meeting.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
