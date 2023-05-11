Advanced search
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD

(BNRG)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
3.647 ILS   -0.30%
Brenmiller Energy : Termination of coverage report

05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
Following the completion of its contracted two-year engagement under the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Research Scheme, Frost and Sullivan Independent Equity Research is terminating coverage.

הרבחה לש רוקיסה תליחתל םייתנש םות םע יטילנאה יוסיכה תא הקיספמ מ"עב ץועייו רקחמ ןבילאס דנא טסורפ

.א"תב הסרובה לש הזילנאה תינכת יאנתב עובקכ

Disclaimer

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
01:04pBrenmiller Energy : Termination of coverage report
PU
05/10Brenmiller Energy : Investors Presentation – Fact Sheet
PU
05/10Brenmiller Energy : Investors Presentation – May 2023
PU
05/10Brenmiller Energy : Results of Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6..
PU
05/05Brenmiller Energy hits major milestone with worldÃ¢™s first ever gigafactory for..
AQ
05/04Brenmiller's bGen Named Among Top 40 Inspiring Ideas for Cleaner Power, Less Waste, and..
BU
05/02Brenmiller Inaugurates World's First-Ever Gigafactory for Thermal Energy Storage
BU
04/28Brenmiller Energy : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
04/20Top Midday Gainers
MT
04/20Brenmiller Signs Term Sheet with Leading Global Clean Energy Utility Partner to Decarbo..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,52 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 15,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 172x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Brenmiller Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,65 ILS
Average target price 12,10 ILS
Spread / Average Target 232%
Managers and Directors
Avraham Brenmiller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofir Zimmerman Chief Financial Officer
Eli Lipman Vice President-Research & Development
Rami Ezer Chief Technology Officer
Shai Gafni Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD-23.93%15
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-0.63%23 429
SIEMENS ENERGY AG26.37%19 313
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-28.22%14 392
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-26.29%5 920
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.43%4 689
