  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Brenmiller Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNRG   IL0011415309

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD

(BNRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-30
11.16 ILS   -7.69%
08:45aEarnings Flash (BNRG) BRENMILLER ENERGY Reports Q1 Revenue $20,000
MT
08:40aBrenmiller Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update
BU
05/27Brenmiller to Offer Heat Energy to Wolfson Hospital Under Deal Proposed by Israel's Government Procurement Administration
MT
Brenmiller Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results and Operational Update

06/01/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), a clean-energy company that provides Thermal Energy Storage (“TES”) systems to the global industrial and utility markets, will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm Israel Daylight Time, 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time, to review its 2022 first quarter results and operational update. The webcast and conference call will also include a brief question-and-answer session.

Event: Brenmiller Energy 2022 First Quarter Results and Operational Update

When: 2:00 pm Israel Daylight Time, 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time, June 2, 2022

Webinar ID: 891 7360 0818

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89173600818

Dial Numbers:

  • US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128
  • Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
  • Other international numbers available at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd0IUS7hdp

A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available on Brenmiller Energy’s website after 5:00 pm Israel Daylight Time, 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time on Brenmiller Energy’s website at bren-energy.com/presentation/.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy’s innovative thermal energy storage solutions are accelerating the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy. Founded in 2012 by Avi Brenmiller, former CEO of Siemens CSP and Solel, and a team of other experts in the field of renewable energy, its patented technology heats crushed rocks to very high temperatures, enabling utility and industrial customers to cost-effectively store energy and then convert this energy into steam, hot water, or hot air for a variety of applications. The Company has raised more than $90 million and is traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Capital Market. For more information visit https://bren-energy.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn -https://www.linkedin.com/company/brenmiller-energy/mycompany/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 153 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Brenmiller Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 11,16 ILS
Average target price 30,10 ILS
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers and Directors
Avi Brenmiller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofir Zimmerman Chief Financial Officer
Eli Lipman Vice President-Research & Development
Rami Ezer Vice President-Engineering
Shai Gafni Information Technology Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD-40.45%46
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-45.16%17 800
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-20.25%13 752
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.49%7 936
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-42.31%3 497
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-35.80%1 753