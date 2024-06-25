COMPANY OVERVIEW
J U N E 2 0 2 4
Nasdaq: BNRG
A B O U T
Brenmiller Energy Ltd.
Nasdaq listed: BNRG
We are a clean-tech company that develops, manufactures and sells our Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions to decarbonize heat for industry and power plants
2012 $115M 51
Founded
Capital Investments 1since inception
Employees
As of June 2024
From Rocks to Thermal Energy Storage
Rocks are crushed
Thin metal cells ("bCells") are
to small bits
filled with the crushed rocks
bCells are stacked into
Electrical heaters
12 meter modules
are embedded
Modules are assembled
Structure is insulated
on-site to a structure
and connected to plant
Introducing bGenTMZero
Embedded electrical heaters
100°-500° Steam
Hot air
Decarbonizing heat throughtested thermal energy storage
Brenmiller overview
6
73 MWh
Global projects
Cumulative projects to date
~$500m
4 GWh
Commercial opportunities
Manufacturing capacity (at full scale)
550˚C
~97%
Steam capability
Round trip efficiency3
$115m+
3,100 TWh
Capital invested to date
Serviceable available market 20301
Source : Company materials & website 1.SystemIQ - Global ETES Opportunity, 2. Levelized cost of heat range based on different service models. 75 MWh 2024 Belgian market illustrative case study with 5 MW steam demand, €10m CAPEX, €64/MWh steam price, €30/MWh electricity and grid cost, €225k annual other operating costs, 15 year lifetime, 8% discount rate. 3.Round trip efficiency = total energy output / total energy input
Milestones
73 MWh to date
Founded
Full scale demonstration
0.5 MWh
Development
Commercialization
Validated & ready to scale
73 MWh
Europe
JV MOU
12 MWh
Heat as a service
1 MWh
IDF pilot
Expansion to 4 GWh
32 MWh
Heat as a service agreement
agreement
Product development
Manufacturing plant
4 MWh Commercial pilot
India MoU
24 MWh
Power plant pilot
US MoU
US
Distribution
Agreement
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
TECHNOLOGY R&D
PILOTS
20232024
COMMERCIAL
2025+
Key points
Industry is the largest emitter of GHG
"Everything is going electric"3
▪11 GT CO annually from industrial heat1
▪Renewable electricity now cheaper than fossil fuels
2
▪25% of total global GHG emissions from heat2
▪Power to heat efficiency ~97%
Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") = flexibility for grid
Brenmiller is a leader in deployed TES
▪
TES charges when convenient for wind & solar
▪
73 MWh in operation & construction
▪
Minimize curtailment & provide reliable heat
▪
Unique steam-to-steam ability for power plants
Renewable heat essential for net zero
Annual average global emissions forecasts1Selected sectors gigatonnes of CO2equivalent
Global energy consumption
26%
Electricity
45%
Other,
Coal
13%
Residential,
Industry, 32%
74%
Heat
24%
30%
Natural Gas
Transport, 31%
15%
Oil
9% Renewables
,
¼of global energy consumption2
Industrial heat accounts for
Brenmiller Targeting 62 GWh3
94%
Obtainable Market by 2030
11,000
5,000
4,500
66 %
73 %
10,000
25,400 TWh1
2,000 2,000
2,000
TAM
3,100 TWh2
SAM
62 GWh3
SOM
400
500
25 %
30 %
10 %
65 %
69 %
11 %
2 %
4 %
83 %
11 %
8 %
11 %
- %
- %
3 %
10 %
21 %
- %
-
%
2 %
- %
- %
1,000
Very Low 00C - 1000C
Low 1000C - 2000C Medium 2000C - 4000C
High >4000C
0
Aluminium
Textiles
Pulp, paper,
Food beverage,
Chemicals
Cement
Iron and steel
tobacco
