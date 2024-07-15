UNITED STATES

For the month of July 2024

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD.

13 Amal St. 4th Floor, Park Afek

Rosh Haayin, 4809249 Israel

CONTENTS

On July 8, 2024, Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (the "Company") signed an amendment to the credit facility agreement (the "Amendment") with The European Investment Bank (the "EIB"). The initial credit facility agreement dated March 31, 2021 (the "EIB Agreement"), included funding limited to a total sum of €7.5 million. The funding was granted in a co-funding track, where EIB allowed withdrawals of sums equal to capital investments in the Company available in two tranches. On July 28, 2022, the first tranche of €4 million was drawn down by the Company with a 5.0% fixed annual interest rate. Interest payments are due annually on July 28 of each year and the principal shall be repaid in equal annual payments starting from July 28, 2026 and maturing on July 28, 2028.

Following the Amendment, the second tranche of €3.5 million is available within 48 months instead of 36 months of signing the EIB Agreement, or March 31, 2025, subject to certain conditions, with a 5.0% fixed annual interest rate.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K (the "Report") and incorporated herein by reference.

