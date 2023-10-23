Company’s goal remains unwavering—to offer a smart, cost-efficient, and sustainable thermal energy storage solution, a cornerstone in the journey to decarbonizing power and heat production

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (“TES”), today published its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report, which outlines how the Company is accelerating the global transition to a more sustainable future. The full ESG report is available: HERE

“We are pleased to share our annual ESG report as we envision Brenmiller Energy standing tall as a global leader in thermal energy storage solutions, recognizing that our purpose surpasses conventional business objectives,” stated Brenmiller’s Chairman and CEO, Avi Brenmiller. “In our rapidly changing world, the necessity for on-demand, sustainably sourced heat generation is more vital than ever. My three-decade experience in the renewable energy sector has solidified my belief that thermal energy storage is pivotal to harnessing the immense capabilities of renewable resources. With our thermal energy storage, we can bridge gaps to ensure consistent heat even when natural sources of power are intermittent, thus facilitating opportunities for the industrial and power sectors in their pivot to renewables. We thank all our stakeholders, especially our shareholders for joining us in this mission.”

Brenmiller’s ESG report underscores its unwavering commitment as it intensifies the incorporation of ESG principles throughout its operations. From thoughtful selection of materials and equipment to the meticulousness of its manufacturing methods and stringent safety measures at its project sites, Brenmiller’s dedication to ESG remains unyielding.

Key takeaways from the Company’s ESG report include:

Brenmiller Energy implements various strategies in its production processes to minimize its own carbon footprint, aiming to create a positive environmental impact not just for its customers, but throughout its operations.

The new automated production line for bGen™ and bGen ZERO TES systems at Brenmiller’s gigafactory is expected to significantly reduce the facility's carbon footprint by a factor of 3, when in full production, compared to the previous manual production line.

Brenmiller Energy aligns with and addresses 7 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Company has presented a comprehensive multi-year plan, from 2023 through 2026, to address Environmental (E), Social (S), and Governance (G) aspects, accompanied by detailed management and audit committee goals.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal and Israeli securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the Company’s goal to offer a smart, cost-efficient, and sustainable thermal energy storage solution, a cornerstone in the journey to decarbonizing power and heat production; the Company is accelerating the global transition to a more sustainable future;; the Company’s aim to create a positive environmental impact not just for its customers, but throughout its operations; and the new automated production line for bGen™ and bGen ZERO TES systems at the Company’s gigafactory is expected to significantly reduce the facility's carbon footprint by a factor of 3, when in full production, compared to the previous manual production line. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 21, 2023, which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

