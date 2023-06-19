Brenmiller Energy : Immediate Report of Meeting

Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

(the "Company")

June 19, 2023

Subject: An immediate report regarding the convening of a Special Meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants of the Company to approve an Arrangement for changing the terms of the Warrants, according to section 350 of the Companies Law, 5799-1999

In accordance with the Israeli District Court in the Central District (the "Court"), dated June 18, 2023 (21636-06-23 ק"רפ), and in accordance with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), the Companies Regulations (Request for Compromise or Settlement), 5762-2002, the Securities Regulations (Periodic Reports and immediate), 1970, the Companies Regulations (Notice and Announcement of a General Meeting and a Class Meeting in a Public Company and Adding an Item to the Meeting Agenda), 5760-2000, the Securities Regulations (Voting in Writing and Proving Ownership of Warrants to Vote in Meetings of Holders of Option Warrants), 2014, the Company hereby gives notice for convening of a special meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants of the Company (the "Warrants", the "Warrants Holders" and the "Meeting", respectively) as detailed in this report.

The Meeting will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12:00pm Israel Time, at the Company's offices, 13 Amal St., Rosh Ha'Ein.

1. The agenda of the Meeting

Approval of an Arrangement according to section 350 of the Companies Law, where the Warrants' exercise price will be reduced and the Warrants' exercise