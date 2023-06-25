Brenmiller Energy Ltd.
(the "Company")
June 1925, 2023
To
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE")
The Securities Authority
Through Magna system
Subject: Anamendment toimmediate report regarding the convening of a Special Meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants of the Company to approve an Arrangement for changing the terms of the Warrants, according to section 350 of the Companies Law,5759-1999
In light of discussions held with holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants, the Company announces an amendment to immediate report regarding the special meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants, published by the Company on June 19, 2023 (reference number: 2023-02-067500) (the "Original Notice"), in connection with the exercise price and the date of the meeting, as defined below. It should be noted that there will be no change in relation to other conditions and/or deadlines in the Original Notice, as detailed below:
In accordance with the Israeli District Court in the Central District (the "Court"), dated June 18, 2023 (21636-06-23 ק"רפ), and in accordance with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), the Companies Regulations (Request for Compromise or Settlement), 5762-2002, the Securities Regulations (Periodic Reports and immediate), 1970, the Companies Regulations (Notice and Announcement of a General Meeting and a Class Meeting in a Public Company and Adding an Item to the Meeting Agenda), 5760-2000, the Securities Regulations (Voting in Writing and Proving Ownership of Warrants to Vote in Meetings of Holders of Option Warrants), 2014, the Company hereby gives notice for convening of a special meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants of the
Company (the "Warrants", the "Warrants Holders" and the "Meeting", respectively) as detailed in this report.
The Meeting will be held on Monday, Julyne 263, 2023, at 12:00pm Israel Time, at the Company's offices, 13 Amal St., Rosh Ha'Ein.
- The agenda of the Meeting
Approval of an Arrangement according to section 350 of the Companies Law, where the Warrants' exercise price will be reduced and the Warrants' exercise period will be shortened. It is clarified that the rest of the Warrants' terms will not change.
- The proposed resolution and its main description
Approval of an Arrangement according to section 350 of the Companies Law, where the Warrants' exercise price will be reduced and the Warrants' exercise period will be shortened
Background
- The company issued the Warrants according to the Prospectus Supplement report dated November 15, 2020, and the amendment dated November 15, 2020 (reference numbers: 2020-01-122574 and 2020-01-122682, respectively) (the "Prospectus Supplement") and in accordance with the Prospectus dated October 19, 2020 (reference number: 2020-01-104848) (the "Prospectus").
- The terms of the Warrants were, at the time of issuance, among others, as follows:
- Exercise Price: of each Warrant (exercisable to one ordinary share of par value NIS 0.01 per share of the Company) was NIS 35.
- Exercise Period: From the trading registration date and until November 15, 2023.
- On October 28, 2021, after receiving the approval of the Court on October 26, 2021 (37476-10-21 ק"רפ), the Company announced a Meeting for the approval of the extension of the Warrants' Exercise Period (reference number: 2021-01-092491). On December 2, 2021, the holders of Warrants the extension of the exercise period until November 15, 2024 (inclusive) (reference number: 2021-01-175869).
- On February 9, 2022, the Company's shareholders general meeting approved the amendment of the Company's articles of association and, accordingly, a reverse split of the Company's share capital in a ratio of 1 to 2 (the "Reverse Split") (reference number: 2022-01-017200). Accordingly, on February 10, 2022, the Company performed the Capital Consolidation, after which the exercise ratio of the Warrants changed from a ratio of 1:1 to a ratio of 1:0.5, that is, starting from the date of the Reverse Split, each Warrant can be exercised to 0.5 Ordinary Share, par value NIS 0.02 per share of the
Company (the "Ordinary Shares"). Accordingly, the "effective" exercise price of the Warrants is as of this date NIS 70 per Ordinary Share of the Company (the "Effective Exercise Price") (reference number: 2022-01- 017284).
- Accordingly, as of the date of this immediate report, the Warrants' terms are, among others, as follows:
- Exercise Price: of each Warrant is NIS 35 (the Effective Exercise Price is NIS 70 for one Ordinary Share);
- Exercise Period: until November 15, 2024.
The Proposed Arrangement
- On June 7, 2023, the Company submitted a request to the Court for approval to convene a Meeting within 7 days from the date of the request's approval to approve the proposed arrangement (the "request").
- On June 18, 2023, the Court approved the request, and determined that the exercise date of the warrants will be shortened to July 6, 2023 (inclusive), and the exercise price of the warrants will be reduced to NIS 3.30 per share1 all subject to the approval of the Warrant Holders in the Meeting (hereinafter: the "Proposed Arrangement").
- In order to allow the Meeting to approve the Proposed Arrangement, on June 18, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors decided to convene a Meeting to approve the Proposed Arrangement, and decided on a two weeks delay of the date of the voluntary delisting of the Company's securities from trading on TASE, so that the Company's securities will be delisted from trading on TASE on July 10, 2023 (instead of June 26, 2023) and the last trading day
1 Exercise price of each Warrant will be NIS 1.65 (per 0.5 ordinary share).
on TASE will be July 6, 2023 (instead of June 22, 2023). It is clarified that if the Proposed Arrangement will be approved in the Meeting by the Warrants Holders, the Ordinary Shares resulting from the exercise of the Warrants will be traded on Nasdaq Capital Markets after the Company's securities have been delisted from trading on TASE together with the rest of the Company's ordinary shares under the symbol "BNRG". For additional details see Company's announcement dated June 19, 2023 (reference number: 2023-02-057187).
2.8.2.9. Following discussions held with Warrant Holders, on June 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved to reduce the Warrants exercise price as was suggested in the Original Notice to NIS 1.30 per share2, and to postpone the date of the Meeting to Monday, July 3, 2023. The Company submitted a notice to the court regarding the amendment to the Original Notice (hereinafter: "The Updated Proposed Arrangement").
The proposed resolution: "To approve the UpdatedProposed Arrangement according to section 350 of the Companies Law, in which the exercise price of the Company's Series 3 Tradable Warrant per one Ordinary Share will be reduced from NIS 70 to NIS 31.30 per share, and the Warrants exercise period will be shortened until July 6, 2023 (inclusive)".
3. The required majority for the approval of the proposed resolution
- The required majority in the Meeting, and the Adjourned Meeting, as defined below, for the approval of the proposed resolution as specified above, is in accordance with Section 350(i) of the Companies Law, and in accordance with the provisions of section 4.2.10 of the Prospectus Supplement, i.e., a majority of the participants in the vote (excluding abstaining votes) holding together 75% of the value represented in the vote.
- It is clarified that the approval of the Proposed Arrangement is subject, in addition to the approval by the Warrants Holders Meeting called according to this immediate report, to the approval of the Court, which was received on June 18, 2023, as stated above.
2 Exercise price of each Warrant will be NIS 0.65 (per 0.5 ordinary share).
- The record date for determining the eligibility of a Warrants Holder to vote at the Meeting
According to Section 182(b) of the Companies Law, anyone who holds a Warrant on TASE on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the end of the trading day (the "Record Date"), may participate and vote at the Meeting in person, by proxy, by a voting form, or through electronic voting (as defined below), indicating the manner of voting (if possible), subject to proof of ownership in the Warrant, on the Record Date in accordance with the Companies Regulations (Proof of Ownership of a Share for the Purpose of Voting at the General Meeting), 5760-2000 (the "Proof of Ownership Regulations"). If no trading takes place on the said day, then the Record Date will be the last trading day preceding this date.
- Quorum in the Meeting and the Adjourned Meeting
The quorum will be formed when at least Two (2) or more Warrants Holders are present, in person or by proxy, or by means of Proxy Card (including through the Electronic Voting System, holding at least twenty-five percent (25%) of the
Company's Warrants voting rights (the "Quorum"). If within half an hour from the time the Meeting is convened a quorum is not present, the Meeting will be adjourned and shall be held on the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Israel time, in the same place (the "Adjourned Meeting"), and the matter on the agenda of the Meeting will be discussed. If a quorum is not present at the Adjourned Meeting within half an hour from the time appointed for the Adjourned Meeting, then the Adjourned Meeting will be held with any number of participants.
- Procedures for the Meeting, Voting Card, Position Statements, and Electronic Voting Card
6.1. A Warrants Holder will be entitled to participate in the Meeting only if he presents to the Company, before the Meeting, an original confirmation from the member of the stock exchange with whom his right to the aforementioned Warrants is registered, regarding his ownership of the warrants of the Company at the Record Date, in accordance with the Proof of Ownership Regulations; alternatively, if he sends the Company a confirmation of ownership through the electronic voting system in accordance with sign B of Chapter 7-B of the Securities Law, 5728-1968, (the "Electronic Voting System").
