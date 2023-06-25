Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

(the "Company")

June 1925, 2023

To To The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE") The Securities Authority Through Magna system Through Magna system

Subject: Anamendment toimmediate report regarding the convening of a Special Meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants of the Company to approve an Arrangement for changing the terms of the Warrants, according to section 350 of the Companies Law,5759-1999

In light of discussions held with holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants, the Company announces an amendment to immediate report regarding the special meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants, published by the Company on June 19, 2023 (reference number: 2023-02-067500) (the "Original Notice"), in connection with the exercise price and the date of the meeting, as defined below. It should be noted that there will be no change in relation to other conditions and/or deadlines in the Original Notice, as detailed below:

In accordance with the Israeli District Court in the Central District (the "Court"), dated June 18, 2023 (21636-06-23 ק"רפ), and in accordance with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), the Companies Regulations (Request for Compromise or Settlement), 5762-2002, the Securities Regulations (Periodic Reports and immediate), 1970, the Companies Regulations (Notice and Announcement of a General Meeting and a Class Meeting in a Public Company and Adding an Item to the Meeting Agenda), 5760-2000, the Securities Regulations (Voting in Writing and Proving Ownership of Warrants to Vote in Meetings of Holders of Option Warrants), 2014, the Company hereby gives notice for convening of a special meeting of holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants of the