Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, August 7, 2023 - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG; TASE: BNRG), a clean energy company that provides Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") systems to global industrial and utility markets, which is a dual company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") and Nasdaq , announced today that on August 6, 2023, the Israeli Court approved the Company's Arrangement for Series 3 Tradable Warrant (the "Warrants") to change the terms of the Warrants as follows: (i) to reduce the exercise price from NIS 70 per share to NIS 1.30 per share1; and (ii) to shorten the exercise period until September 5, 2023 (instead of November 15, 2024) (the "Arrangement").

The approved Arrangement will enable Warrant holders to exercise the Warrants for ordinary shares of the Company which will be traded exclusively on Nasdaq after the voluntary delisting of the Company's securities from the TASE on September 11, 2023.

The Israeli Court's approval was given after a Special Meeting of the Warrant holders approved the Arrangement on July 25, 20232.

The Company's ordinary shares that will be issued as a result of the exercise of the Warrants will be listed on Nasdaq after the voluntary delisting of the Company's securities from the TASE under the symbol "BNRG".

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Exercise price of each Warrant will be NIS 0.65 per 0.5 ordinary share (instead of NIS 35). For details see Company's report on July 26, 2023.

