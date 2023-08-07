Israeli court approved Brenmiller Energy Ltd.'s Arrangement for Series 3
Tradable Warrant
Series 3 Tradable Warrant holders may exercise until September 5, 2023, for
a reduced exercise price
Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, August 7, 2023 - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG; TASE: BNRG), a clean energy company that provides Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") systems to global industrial and utility markets, which is a dual company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") and Nasdaq , announced today that on August 6, 2023, the Israeli Court approved the Company's Arrangement for Series 3 Tradable Warrant (the "Warrants") to change the terms of the Warrants as follows: (i) to reduce the exercise price from NIS 70 per share to NIS 1.30 per share1; and (ii) to shorten the exercise period until September 5, 2023 (instead of November 15, 2024) (the "Arrangement").
The approved Arrangement will enable Warrant holders to exercise the Warrants for ordinary shares of the Company which will be traded exclusively on Nasdaq after the voluntary delisting of the Company's securities from the TASE on September 11, 2023.
The Israeli Court's approval was given after a Special Meeting of the Warrant holders approved the Arrangement on July 25, 20232.
The Company's ordinary shares that will be issued as a result of the exercise of the Warrants will be listed on Nasdaq after the voluntary delisting of the Company's securities from the TASE under the symbol "BNRG".
About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.
Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
- Exercise price of each Warrant will be NIS 0.65 per 0.5 ordinary share (instead of NIS 35).
- For details see Company's report on July 26, 2023.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities and Israeli securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the delisting date from the TASE. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 21, 2023, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
-תילגנאב המסרופש תימשרה העדוהל דבלב תוחונ םוגרת הווהמ הז ךמסמ-
)3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ יאנת יונישל ךילהה תא רשיא טפשמה תיב תוינמל )3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ תא שממל ולכוי היצפואה יבתכ יקיזחמ תחפומ ריחמב 2023 רבמטפסב 5 םויל דע Nasdaq -ב ורחסיש
יבתכ יקיזחמ םע רדסהה תא טפשמה תיב רשיא ,2023 טסוגואב 6 םויב יכ העידומ הרבחה ךכ ,הרבחה לש )3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ יאנת יונישל )"היצפואה יבתכ"( )3 הרדס( היצפואה שומימה תפוקתו 1הינמל ח"ש 1.3 לש ריחמל הינמל ח"ש 70 לש ריחממ תחפוה שומימה ריחמש
.2023 רבמטפסב 5 םויל דע רצוקת
ורחסיש הרבחה תוינמל היצפואה יבתכ תא שממל היצפואה יבתכ יקיזחמל רשפאמ רדסהה רושיא ביבא לתב ךרע תוריינל הסרובב רחסממ הרבחה לש ךרעה תוריינ תקיחמ דעומ רחאל Nasdaq-ב
.)"ביבא לתב רחסממ הקיחמה דעומ" :ןלהל( 2023 רבמטפסב 11 םויב
הרבח ,מ"עב י'גרנא רלימנרב - )BNRG :ק"דסאנ ,מנרב :א״ת( - 2023 טסוגואב 7 ,ןיעה שאר היגרנא תרבח ,)"הרבחה" :ןלהל( Nasdaq -בו ביבא לתב ךרע תוריינל הסרובב תרחסנה ,תילאוד םינוש תורוקממ היגרנא הריממש תימרת היגרנא תריגא תוכרעמ תקפסמו תחתפמה ,הייקנ טסוגואב 6 םויב יכ םויה העידומ ,היגרנא לש הביציו הפיצר הקפסא תרשפאמ ךכבו םוח תייגרנאל הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ יאנת יונישל היצפואה יבתכ יקיזחמ םע רדסהה תא טפשמה תיב רשיא ,2023 ח"ש 1.3 לש ריחמל הינמל ח"ש 70 לש ריחממ תחפוה שומימה ריחמ וב ןפואב ,הרבחה לש )3
.2023 רבמטפסב 5 םויל דע הרצוק שומימה תפוקתו 2הינמל
.)ח"ש 35 םוקמב( ח"ש 0.65 לש ךסב היהי הליגר הינמ 0.5ל דחא היצפוא בתכ שומימ ריחמ
1
2
ורחסיש הרבחה תוינמל היצפואה יבתכ תא שממל היצפואה יבתכ יקיזחמל רשפאמ רדסהה רושיא ביבא לתב ךרע תוריינל הסרובב רחסממ הרבחה לש ךרעה תוריינ תקיחמ דעומ רחאל Nasdaq-ב
.)"ביבא לתב רחסממ הקיחמה דעומ"( 2023 רבמטפסב 11 םויב
)3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ יקיזחמ תפיסא רושיא לבקתהש רחאל ןתינ רומאכ טפשמה תיב רושיא
.32023 ילויב 25 םויב
:ןמקלדכ ויהי רדסהה רושיא רחאל )3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ יאנת
ריחמל הינמל ₪ 70 לש ריחממ תחפוה )3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ לש שומימה ריחמ :שומימה ריחמ
.4הינמל ח"ש 1.3 לש
שומימל םינתינ ויהיש ךכ ,הרצקתה )3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ לש שומימה תפוקת :שומימה תפוקת
.)2024 רבמבונב 15 ףלח( 2023 רבמטפסב 5 םויל דע
Nasdaq-ב הנרחסית ,)3 הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ שומיממ הנעבנת רשא הרבחה לש תוליגרה תוינמה תוליגרה תוינמה רתי םע דחי ,ביבא לתב הסרובב רחסממ הרבחה לש ךרעה תוריינ תקיחמ רחאל
."BNRG" לומיסה תחת הרבחה לש
:י'גרנא רלימנרב תודוא
תרבח ,Nasdaq -בו ביבא לתב ךרע תוריינל הסרובב תרחסנה ,תילאוד הרבח הניה י'גרנא רלימנרב םינוש תורוקממ היגרנא הריממש תימרת היגרנא תריגא תוכרעמ תקפסמו תחתפמה ,הייקנ היגרנא
.היגרנא לש הביציו הפיצר הקפסא תרשפאמ ךכבו םוח תייגרנאל
היגרנא תורוקמב שומיש תרשפאמ ,bGen- הרבחה לש טנטפב תנגומה תימרתה הריגאה תייגולונכט ןתינ ןכמ רחאל .דואמ תוהובג תורוטרפמטל םיקסורמ םיעלס םומיחל ,םוח תלוספ םג ומכ תשדחתמ רוצייו היישעת יכילהתל וב שומישה ינפל םימי וליפא וא תועש ,תוקד ךשמב הזה םוחה תא ןסחאל רצייל ידכ תלוספ םוחו הסמויב ,למשחב שמתשהל ךרד שי םינוגראל ,bGen תייגולונכט םע .למשח ,תואקשמו ןוזמ דבעל ,קיטסלפ רוציל ידכ םישורדה םחה ריוואהו םימחה םימה ,יקנה ןוטיקה תא
.םינבואמ יקלד ףורשל ילבמ רוטיק תוניברוט עינהל וא תופורתו םילקימיכ רצייל ,ריינ רצייל
ינוכדע ירחא ובקעו https://bren-energy.com/הרבחה רתאב ורקב הרבחה תודוא ףסונ עדימ
.רטיווטבוןיאדקנילבהרבחה
.2023 ילויב 26 םויב הרבחה המסרפש ידיימ חוויד האר םיפסונ םיטרפל
.ליעל 1 םיילוש תרעה האר
3
4
דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ
,םיפסונ םיטרפל .ךרע תוריינ קוחבו יאקירמאה ןידב ותועמשמכ דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ ללוכ הז ךמסמ
.2023 טסוגואב 7 םויב א"נגמה רתאב םסרופש יפכ תילגנאב חווידה חסונ ואר
Disclaimer
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:14:31 UTC.