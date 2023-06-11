Brenmiller Energy : PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT dated June 9, 2023 06/11/2023 | 02:38am EDT Send by mail :

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) (To Prospectus dated June 8, 2023) Registration No. 333-272377 Up to $9,350,000 Ordinary Shares BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD. We have entered into a sales agreement, or the Sales Agreement, with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, or A.G.P, dated June 9, 2023, relating to the sale of our ordinary shares, or the Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.02 per share, offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, we may offer and sell the Ordinary Shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $9,350,000 from time to time through A.G.P. Sales of the Ordinary Shares, if any, under this prospectus supplement may be made in sales deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. If authorized by us in writing, A.G.P may also sell the Ordinary Shares in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices. A.G.P is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities but will act as a sales agent using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between A.G.P and us. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. A.G.P will be entitled to compensation at a commission rate equal to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share sold pursuant to the terms of the Sales Agreement. See "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page S-12 for additional information regarding the compensation to be paid to A.G.P. In connection with the sale of the Ordinary Shares on our behalf, A.G.P will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act, and the compensation of A.G.P will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We also have agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to A.G.P with respect to certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The Ordinary Shares are currently traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "BNRG". On June 6, 2023, the last reported sale price of the Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $0.94 per Ordinary Share. Our Ordinary Shares are also listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "BNRG." On March 23, 2023, we announced our intention to voluntarily delist our Ordinary Shares from listing on TASE, to be effective June 26, 2023. On June 6, 2023, the aggregate market value of our Ordinary Shares held by non-affiliates was approximately $28,051,445 based on 11,936,785 Ordinary Shares outstanding and a per share price of $2.35 based on the closing sale price of our Ordinary Shares on April 11, 2023. We have not offered any securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5 on Form F-3 during the prior 12 calendar month period that ends on and includes the date of this prospectus supplement. We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act, and are subject to reduced public company reporting requirements. Investing in the Ordinary Shares involves risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for a discussion of information that should be considered in connection with an investment in the Ordinary shares. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, the Israel Securities Authority, or the ISA, nor any state or other foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. A.G.P. The date of this prospectus supplement is June 9, 2023 TABLE OF CONTENTS About this Prospectus S-1 Prospectus Summary S-2 Risk Factors S-4 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements S-6 Use of Proceeds S-7 Dividend Policy S-8 Capitalization S-9 Dilution S-10 Description of Our Ordinary Shares S-11 Plan of Distribution S-12 Legal Matters S-13 Experts S-14 Where You Can Find More Information S-15 Incorporation of Certain Information By Reference S-16 Enforceability of Civil Liabilities S-17 S-i ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus supplement relates to part of a registration statement on Form F-3 that we have filed with the SEC utilizing a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may sell the securities described in our base prospectus included in the shelf registration statement in one or more offerings up to a total aggregate offering price of $75,000,000. The $9,350,000 of the Ordinary Shares that may be offered, issued and sold under this prospectus is included in the $75,000,000 of securities that may be offered, issued and sold by us pursuant to our shelf registration statement. Before buying any of the Ordinary Shares that we are offering, we urge you to carefully read this prospectus, together with the information incorporated by reference as described under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference" in this prospectus, and any free writing prospectus or prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering. These documents contain important information that you should consider when making your investment decision. This prospectus describes the terms of this offering of the Ordinary Shares and also adds to and updates information contained in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus, on the one hand, and the information contained in any document incorporated by reference into this prospectus that was filed with the SEC before the date of this prospectus, on the other hand, you should rely on the information in this prospectus. If any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date - for example, a document incorporated by reference into this prospectus - the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. This prospectus does not contain all of the information provided in the registration statement that we filed with the SEC. For further information about us or the Ordinary Shares, you should refer to that registration statement, which you can obtain from the SEC as described below under "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference." You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any related free writing prospectuses. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus or any related free writing prospectuses is accurate on any date subsequent to the date set forth on the front of the document or that any information that we have incorporated by reference is correct on any date subsequent to the date of the document incorporated by reference. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. In this prospectus, all references to "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "Brenmiller" refer to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Brenmiller Energy (Rotem) Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel, Brenmiller Energy Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States and Brenmiller Energy NL B.V., a company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. References to "Ordinary Shares" mean our Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.02 per share. S-1 PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights information contained elsewhere or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in our securities. You should carefully read the entire prospectus, including the "Risk Factors" section starting on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the financial statements and notes thereto and the other information incorporated by reference herein, before making an investment decision. Overview We are a technology company that develops, produces, markets and sells thermal energy storage, or TES, systems based on our proprietary and patented bGen™ technology. The use of our technology enables better renewable integration, increases energy efficiency and reduces carbon emissions by allowing constant and reliable energy while stabilizing the intermittent nature of renewable sources. We believe that climate change is the greatest challenge of our times. A major contributor to climate change is carbon emissions being emitted to the atmosphere. To combat this, countries and organizations have set and are continuing to set targets for themselves and various industries to reduce their carbon emissions. In order to meet such carbon emission targets, we believe it is necessary to ban the use of fossil fuels and, instead, rely on renewable energy sources and systems that result in carbon capture, energy storage, efficient energy recovery, and the reuse of wasted heat. Our bGen™ TES system stores energy and can recover wasted heat from available energy resources to provide one consistent energy output. By doing so, the bGen™ TES system can precisely match energy supplies with the demand and bridges the gap between renewable energy and conventional power sources. Accordingly, we believe TES systems such as our bGen™ system have become essential to the renewable energy market to ensure the reliability and stability of energy supplies. We have developed our bGen™ technology over the last ten years and have tested it across three generations of demonstration units at various sites globally. Our bGen™ technology uses crushed rocks to store heat at temperatures of up to 1400 degrees Fahrenheit and is comprised of three key elements inside one unit: thermal storage, heat exchangers, and a steam generator. The use of crushed rock as a means of storage results in no hazardous challenges to the environment and enhances system durability so that even after tens of thousands of charge and discharge cycles, the storage material does not need to be replaced because the storage material does not suffer from degradation in performance. Additionally, the bGen™ technology can be charged with multiple heat sources, such as residual heat, biomass, and renewables, as well as from electrical sources using embedded electric heathers within the TES system. The TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. Company Information We are an Israeli corporation based in Rosh Haayin, Israel, and were incorporated in Israel in 2012 as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. On July 2, 2013, we filed a name change certificate to change our name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. In August 2017, we became a public company in Israel and our Ordinary Shares were listed for trade on the TASE. On May 25, 2022, our Ordinary Shares were listed and began trading on Nasdaq. Our principal executive offices are located at 13 Amal St. 4th Floor, Park Afek, Rosh Haayin, 4809249 Israel. Our telephone number in Israel is +972-77-693-5140. Our website address is https://bren-energy.com/. The information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not part of this prospectus and is not incorporated by reference herein. We have included our website address in this prospectus solely as an inactive textual reference. S-2 Ordinary Shares offered by us Ordinary Shares outstanding prior to the offering Ordinary Shares to be outstanding after this offering THE OFFERING Ordinary Shares, having an aggregate offering price of up to $9,350,000. 17,750,356 Ordinary Shares outstanding. 27,697,165 Ordinary Shares, assuming sale of $9,350,000 of Ordinary Shares in this offering at an offering price of $0.94, which is the last reported sale price of the Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 6, 2023. The actual number of Ordinary Shares will vary, depending on the sales price in this offering. Manner of offering "At the market offering" that may be made from time to time through or to A.G.P, as sales agent or principal. See "Plan of Distribution" on page 14 of this prospectus" Use of proceeds We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for our research and development efforts, sales and marketing activities, as well as general and administrative corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. The amounts and schedule of our actual expenditures will depend on multiple factors. As a result, our management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds of this offering. See "Use of Proceeds" for more information about the intended use of proceeds. Risk factors Investing in the Ordinary Shares involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for a discussion of the risks you should carefully consider before deciding to invest in the Ordinary Shares. Nasdaq Global Market symbol "BNRG" Unless otherwise stated, all information in this prospectus is based on 17,750,356 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of June 6, 2023, and does not include the following as of that date: an aggregate of 1,431,312 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options to purchase Ordinary shares, at exercise prices ranging between NIS 0.6 to NIS 35 (approximately $0.2 to $10) per Ordinary Share, issued to directors, officers, service providers and employees issued under our Equity Incentive Plan;

an aggregate of 152,655 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding pre-funded warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of NIS 0.60 (approximately $0.2) per Ordinary Share, issued to certain investors pursuant to a 2021 private placement; and

an aggregate of 3,121,480 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares, at exercise prices ranging between NIS 6.13 to NIS 70 (approximately $1.75 to $19.9) per Ordinary Share, issued to certain investors in connection with private placements and a bank lender. S-3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

