Brenmiller Energy Ltd. announces a postponement of the Series 3 Tradable Warrants Holders meeting to July 3, 2023

Following discussions held with Series 3 Tradable Warrant holders, the Series 3 Tradable Warrant holders meeting will be postponed to July 3, 2023, and the Warrants exercise price will be reduced to NIS 1.30 per share. The exercise period will be shortened to July 6, 2023.

Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, June 25, 2023 - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG; TASE: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage ("TES"), today announced that following discussions between the Company and holders of Series 3 Tradable Warrants (the "Warrants" and the "Warrant Holders", respectively), it was decided to postpone the Warrant Holders meeting to July 3, 2023 (instead of June 26, 2023), and to reduce the exercise price of the Warrants from NIS 70 per one ordinary share, par value NIS 0.02 per share of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), to an amount of NIS 1.30 per ordinary share, instead of NIS 3.30 per share as the Company initially offered in the original notice of the Warrant Holders meeting which was filed by the Company on June 19, 2023 (the "Original Notice"). There will be no change in the Warrants exercise period, which will be shortened to July 6, 2023, as stipulated in the Original Notice and there will be no changes in other remaining schedules as specified in the Original Notice (the "Updated Proposed Arrangement").

As previously announced in the Company's immediate report dated June 19, 2023, the Company's securities will be delisted from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") on July 10, 2023 (instead of June 26, 2023), and the last trading day on TASE will be July 6, 2023 (instead of June 22, 2023) ("The Last Trading Day on TASE").

To the extent that the Warrant Holders Meeting will approve the Updated Proposed Arrangement, the Company's Ordinary Shares issued as a result of the exercise of the Warrants will be traded on Nasdaq after the Company's securities have been delisted from trading on TASE, together with the rest of the Company's Ordinary Shares under the symbol "BNRG".

