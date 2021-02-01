02/01/2021 New legal form: Brenntag AG has converted into an SE

Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and active substances, has completed the process of changing from a German Aktiengesellschaft (stock corporation) to a European company (Societas Europaea, SE), and is now doing business as Brenntag SE. The conversion, which was announced by the management and supervisory boards in the autumn of 2019 and approved by shareholders at the ordinary general meeting on 10 June 2020, will come into force when entered into the commercial register; this entry took place on February 1, 2021.

Brenntag SE will keep its headquarters in Essen and continue under the dual management of the management and supervisory boards as before. The conversion will not affect the responsibilities or composition of either board. The SE is an internationally recognised legal form that is viewed positively on the capital market.

Christian Kohlpaintner, chairman of Brenntag SE's management board, believes that the change of form underlines Brenntag's global orientation and identity as an international concern: 'Almost 17,500 people from more than 100 countries work for Brenntag, around 90 per cent of them outside Germany. The SE is a supranational, up-to-date legal form that suits today's corporate culture; it will strengthen our position and help drive Brenntag's development.'