BRENNTAG AG    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/07 11:46:11 am
55.27 EUR   +1.12%
11:35aBRENNTAG : 10/07/2020 Brenntag signs exclusive agreement with Interspersal in the US
PU
10/06BRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
10/02BRENNTAG : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
Brenntag : 10/07/2020 Brenntag signs exclusive agreement with Interspersal in the US

10/07/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Brenntag Specialties, LLC, part of the Brenntag Group, the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, announces a new distribution agreement with Interspersal Inc. in the United States.

The agreement consists of exclusive distribution of Interspersal's antioxidants, UV absorbers, HALS, and optical brightener product lines, which fall under the following names:

  • SperseStab: Antioxidants
  • SperseStab: UV Absorbers and HALS
  • SperseBright: Optical Brighteners

Characteristics and advantages of these products consist of, but are not limited to, extensive FDA clearances, low viscosity, low volatility, discoloration prevention, good compatibility, and thermal stability.

'We are very encouraged by our newly formed relationship with Interspersal. Their broad array of unique optical brighteners, antioxidants, UV absorbers, and HALS will allow Brenntag to continue to offer our customers a complete line of specialty ingredients for their formulary needs,' says Ted Davlantes, Vice President Coatings & Construction, Brenntag North America. 'Interspersal's strong technical support, alongside our dedicated industry lab teams, will ensure our customers are always on the leading edge of technological advancements.'

Interspersal has over 70 years of combined additive experience. Their portfolio can be utilized in a variety of end-use applications in the coatings and construction, rubber, HI&I, paper, composites, and plastics markets.

'We are pleased to be selected by Brenntag Specialties, LLC to supply and provide technical support for their coatings and construction, rubber, HI&I, paper, plastics, and composites businesses,' said Tom Vetterly, President of Interspersal Inc. 'This provides Interspersal with tremendous growth and the opportunity to expand our unique technology to a much broader customer base.'

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 15:34:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 738 M 13 806 M 13 806 M
Net income 2020 449 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2020 1 611 M 1 895 M 1 895 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 8 445 M 9 953 M 9 933 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 233
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG AG
Duration : Period :
Brenntag AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 58,83 €
Last Close Price 54,66 €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG AG12.75%9 953
BASF SE-19.90%58 399
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.14.34%54 282
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-12.55%41 197
ROYAL DSM N.V.21.83%28 269
FMC CORPORATION5.52%13 452
