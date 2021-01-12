DGAP-DD : Brenntag AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.01.2021 / 10:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+------------+ |Title: |Dr. | +-------------+------------+ |First name: |Christian | +-------------+------------+ |Last name(s):|Kohlpaintner| +-------------+------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +-----------+ |Brenntag AG| +-----------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A1DAHH0| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +---------------------------------------------------------+ |Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse| +---------------------------------------------------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|6800.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|13600.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|34000.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|27200.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|13600.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|191284.00 EUR| +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|5440.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ |68.000 EUR|48076.00 EUR | +----------+-------------+ d) Aggregated information +-----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +-----------+-----------------+ |68.0000 EUR|340000.0000 EUR | +-----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2021-01-11; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|XETRA| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ 12.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Brenntag AG Messeallee 11 45131 Essen Germany Internet: www.brenntag.com End of News DGAP News Service 64218 12.01.2021

