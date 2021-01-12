Log in
BRENNTAG AG

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/12 04:59:06 am
67.39 EUR   -0.37%
DGAP-DD : Brenntag AG english
DJ
BRENNTAG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
BRENNTAG : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
DGAP-DD : Brenntag AG english

01/12/2021 | 04:43am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
12.01.2021 / 10:42 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+------------+ 
|Title:       |Dr.         | 
+-------------+------------+ 
|First name:  |Christian   | 
+-------------+------------+ 
|Last name(s):|Kohlpaintner| 
+-------------+------------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+---------------------------+ 
|Position:|Member of the managing body| 
+---------+---------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-----------+ 
|Brenntag AG| 
+-----------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A1DAHH0| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+---------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse| 
+---------------------------------------------------------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+----------+-------------+ 
|Price(s)  |Volume(s)    | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|6800.00 EUR  | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|13600.00 EUR | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|34000.00 EUR | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|27200.00 EUR | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|13600.00 EUR | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|191284.00 EUR| 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|5440.00 EUR  | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|68.000 EUR|48076.00 EUR | 
+----------+-------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|Price      |Aggregated volume| 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|68.0000 EUR|340000.0000 EUR  | 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2021-01-11; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+-----+ 
|Name:|XETRA| 
+-----+-----+ 
|MIC: |XETR | 
+-----+-----+ 
 
12.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Brenntag AG 
          Messeallee 11 
          45131 Essen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.brenntag.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64218 12.01.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

