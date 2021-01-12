DGAP-DD : Brenntag AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.01.2021 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+------------+
|Title: |Dr. |
+-------------+------------+
|First name: |Christian |
+-------------+------------+
|Last name(s):|Kohlpaintner|
+-------------+------------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+---------------------------+
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+---------+---------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+-----------+
|Brenntag AG|
+-----------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A1DAHH0|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+---------------------------------------------------------+
|Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse|
+---------------------------------------------------------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+----------+-------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|6800.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|13600.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|34000.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|27200.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|13600.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|191284.00 EUR|
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|5440.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
|68.000 EUR|48076.00 EUR |
+----------+-------------+
d) Aggregated information
+-----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+-----------+-----------------+
|68.0000 EUR|340000.0000 EUR |
+-----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2021-01-11; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+-----+
|Name:|XETRA|
+-----+-----+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+-----+
12.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
64218 12.01.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 12, 2021 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)