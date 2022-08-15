Log in
Brenntag SE
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Brenntag SE
News
Summary
BNR
DE000A1DAHH0
BRENNTAG SE
(BNR)
Report
2022-08-15
09:59 2022-08-15 am EDT
70.63
EUR
+0.61%
09:39a
BRENNTAG
: Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/12
BRENNTAG
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/11
BRENNTAG
: Specialties expands its collaboration with preservatives producer ISCA in Europe
PU
BRENNTAG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
08/15/2022
08/15/2022 | 09:39am EDT
Peter Spengler from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
18 342 M
18 807 M
18 807 M
Net income 2022
907 M
930 M
930 M
Net Debt 2022
1 898 M
1 946 M
1 946 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,2x
Yield 2022
2,78%
Capitalization
10 846 M
11 121 M
11 121 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
EV / Sales 2023
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
17 206
Free-Float
100%
More Financials
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
70,20 €
Average target price
93,19 €
Spread / Average Target
32,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner
Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann
Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller
Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE
-11.79%
11 121
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD
-12.53%
53 439
BASF SE
-28.53%
40 693
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
-22.38%
31 407
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
6.57%
16 754
FMC CORPORATION
2.17%
14 141
More Results
