    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:59 2022-08-15 am EDT
70.63 EUR   +0.61%
09:39aBRENNTAG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/12BRENNTAG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/11BRENNTAG : Specialties expands its collaboration with preservatives producer ISCA in Europe
PU
BRENNTAG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

08/15/2022 | 09:39am EDT
Peter Spengler from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 342 M 18 807 M 18 807 M
Net income 2022 907 M 930 M 930 M
Net Debt 2022 1 898 M 1 946 M 1 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 10 846 M 11 121 M 11 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 17 206
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 70,20 €
Average target price 93,19 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE-11.79%11 121
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-12.53%53 439
BASF SE-28.53%40 693
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-22.38%31 407
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.57%16 754
FMC CORPORATION2.17%14 141