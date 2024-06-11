Brenntag SE is the world leader in distribution of industrial chemicals and specialty products (organic and inorganic chemicals, solvents, plastics, resins, additives, paints, etc.). The group also offers storage and processing services, custom mixing, logistics management, accompaniment, and training. At the end of 2023, the group had more than 600 distribution sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (8.7%), United States (35.9%), United Kingdom (4.5%), Canada (3.9%), China (3.8%), Italy (3.7%) , Poland (3.6%), France (3.3%) and others (32.6%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals