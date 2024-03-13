HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has added Brenntag to its rating with a "Hold" and a price target of 86 euros. In the short term, there are only a few price drivers for the shares of the chemicals trader, wrote analyst Carl Raynsford in a study published on Wednesday. The intended split-up of the company should succeed and bear fruit, especially as the management has acted successfully in the past. With his assumption for the operating result (EBITDA), however, he is five percent below the consensus estimate./bek/edh

Publication of the original study: 12.03.2024 / 17:18 / GMT

