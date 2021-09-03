Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/03 03:59:59 pm
85.4 EUR   -0.58%
04:22pBRENNTAG : 09/03/2021 Brenntag SE is included in the German benchmark index DAX
PU
09/02FACTBOX-Key changes in shake-up of Germany's blue-chip DAX index
RE
08/18BRENNTAG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
Brenntag : 09/03/2021 Brenntag SE is included in the German benchmark index DAX

09/03/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, will be included in the DAX on September 20, 2021. Brenntag will thus become part of Germany's leading stock index, the composition of which has been expanded from 30 to 40 companies as part of a reform.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer Brenntag SE, said: 'We are delighted about our inclusion in the expanded DAX. It is an acknowledgment for our achievements and the successful development of our company in recent years. We are proud of this. This success would not have been possible without our more than 17,000 employees. We would therefore like to take this unique moment to thank them for their outstanding commitment and performance. Our thanks also include our investors. Their trust is another important motivator for us.'

The DAX expansion is accompanied by a comprehensive reform: from now on, a company's free float market capitalization as a main indicator determines its inclusion in the index. A criterion that Brenntag safely meets. The Brenntag share has been listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010. During this time, the company's market capitalization has quadrupled and amounts today to more than 13 billion EUR.

Brenntag's objective and strategic focus is to consistently expand its position as the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. Georg Müller, Chief Financial Officer Brenntag SE: 'For us, the DAX inclusion is not an end in itself, but additional motivation. The current development of our company also shows that we are on the right track with our transformation program Project Brenntag which builds a strong basis for future growth.'

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 20:21:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 187 M 15 680 M 15 680 M
Net income 2021 516 M 613 M 613 M
Net Debt 2021 1 518 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 13 272 M 15 771 M 15 781 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 17 006
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 85,90 €
Average target price 87,26 €
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE35.62%15 743
BASF SE0.32%70 744
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.98%70 110
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.94%38 659
ROYAL DSM N.V.26.28%36 021
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED31.67%16 300