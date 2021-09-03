Brenntag : 09/03/2021 Brenntag SE is included in the German benchmark index DAX

Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, will be included in the DAX on September 20, 2021. Brenntag will thus become part of Germany's leading stock index, the composition of which has been expanded from 30 to 40 companies as part of a reform.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer Brenntag SE, said: 'We are delighted about our inclusion in the expanded DAX. It is an acknowledgment for our achievements and the successful development of our company in recent years. We are proud of this. This success would not have been possible without our more than 17,000 employees. We would therefore like to take this unique moment to thank them for their outstanding commitment and performance. Our thanks also include our investors. Their trust is another important motivator for us.'

The DAX expansion is accompanied by a comprehensive reform: from now on, a company's free float market capitalization as a main indicator determines its inclusion in the index. A criterion that Brenntag safely meets. The Brenntag share has been listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010. During this time, the company's market capitalization has quadrupled and amounts today to more than 13 billion EUR.

Brenntag's objective and strategic focus is to consistently expand its position as the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. Georg Müller, Chief Financial Officer Brenntag SE: 'For us, the DAX inclusion is not an end in itself, but additional motivation. The current development of our company also shows that we are on the right track with our transformation program Project Brenntag which builds a strong basis for future growth.'