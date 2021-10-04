Brenntag : 10/04/2021 Dr. Colin von Ettingshausen elected to the Board of the German Chemical Distribution Association (VCH)

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
Dr. Colin von Ettingshausen elected to the Board of the German Chemical Distribution Association (VCH)

10/04/2021
Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, provides with Dr. Colin von Ettingshausen a member of the newly elected Board of the German Chemical Distribution Association (VCH). In the secret election held during the General Assembly on September 28, 2021, the association members voted for the 50-year-old, who has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Brenntag GmbH Essen and President Brenntag Essentials of the DACH region since May 2021.

Colin von Ettingshausen: "I am very grateful to the members of the association for the trust they have placed in me, and I am looking forward with great drive to the tasks we will be tackling together with our member companies over the next years. An exciting road lies ahead of us, which I will actively shape on behalf of Brenntag in Germany."

Following this election, von Ettingshausen is a member of the VCH Board of Directors for a period of three years. The nine-member Board manages the association and has the directional authority with regard to the association's policy. The main topics of the association include, for example, all issues relating to domestic and foreign trade, sustainability, responsible care and digitalization.

Christian Westphal, President VCH (TER Group, Hamburg): "We are very pleased to welcome Brenntag and Colin von Ettingshausen, an important member company, to the VCH Board. With him and the entire Board, our successful association will continue to have decided expert knowledge from all sectors of chemical trading in the future."

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 269 M 15 399 M 15 399 M
Net income 2021 513 M 595 M 595 M
Net Debt 2021 1 543 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 12 301 M 14 261 M 14 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 17 006
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 79,62 €
Average target price 90,44 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE25.70%14 261
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.13%68 891
BASF SE-0.19%68 785
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-2.78%36 159
ROYAL DSM N.V.23.05%34 251
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.79%16 538