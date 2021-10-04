Brenntag : 10/04/2021 Dr. Colin von Ettingshausen elected to the Board of the German Chemical Distribution Association (VCH)

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, provides with Dr. Colin von Ettingshausen a member of the newly elected Board of the German Chemical Distribution Association (VCH). In the secret election held during the General Assembly on September 28, 2021, the association members voted for the 50-year-old, who has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Brenntag GmbH Essen and President Brenntag Essentials of the DACH region since May 2021.

Colin von Ettingshausen: "I am very grateful to the members of the association for the trust they have placed in me, and I am looking forward with great drive to the tasks we will be tackling together with our member companies over the next years. An exciting road lies ahead of us, which I will actively shape on behalf of Brenntag in Germany."

Following this election, von Ettingshausen is a member of the VCH Board of Directors for a period of three years. The nine-member Board manages the association and has the directional authority with regard to the association's policy. The main topics of the association include, for example, all issues relating to domestic and foreign trade, sustainability, responsible care and digitalization.

Christian Westphal, President VCH (TER Group, Hamburg): "We are very pleased to welcome Brenntag and Colin von Ettingshausen, an important member company, to the VCH Board. With him and the entire Board, our successful association will continue to have decided expert knowledge from all sectors of chemical trading in the future."