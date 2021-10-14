Brenntag : 10/14/2021 Brenntag forms distribution agreement with biobased solvents experts NXTLEVVEL Biochem

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, forms a distribution agreement with NXTLEVVEL Biochem to expand its growing Household, Industrial, & Institution (HI&I) portfolio in providing sustainable biobased solvents in North America.

This current agreement covers a new product line including the below product names and consists of levulinates and levulinate ketals. These products are all biobased solvents offering high performance and improved safety and sustainability:

NXT SOLV 100

NXT SOLV 200

NXT SOLV 300

NXT SOLV 400

"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring a new innovative solution to our customers from NXTLEVVEL. Having a sustainable alternative solvent will allow our customers to better meet the increasing consumer demands for sustainable cleaning products," said Jeffrey M. Carey, Ph.D. Vice President HI&I Americas.

These biobased products can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and play a role in reducing carbon emissions. They are used in applications such as hard surface cleaners, floor cleaners, and laundry detergents.

"I'm very excited that NXTLEVVEL and Brenntag are embarking on a relationship to promote our range of biobased solvents in the HI&I industry by leveraging the strength of our technology along with Brenntag's market-leading position," commented Aris de Rijke, CEO of NXTLEVVEL Biochem. "NXTLEVVEL's technology is highly innovative, proprietary and, for the first time, allows the production of levulinate derivatives at industrial scale. The cornerstone is the patented biomass-derived levulinic acid technology and its esters enabling the affordable production of biobased solvents and other biobased chemicals," de Rijke notes.

About NXTLEVVEL:

A privately held company headquartered in The Netherlands, NXTLEVVEL is a commercial scale manufacturer of next generation biomass-derived chemicals. As a joint venture formed in 2018, NXTLEVVEL brings together the industrial expertise of the Towell Engineering Group (Sultanate of Oman) with advanced technology developed by GFBiochemicals. GFBiochemicals was founded in 2008 and holds 200 patents for its world leading proprietary technology in bio-solvents, polyols, and plasticizers based on levulinic acid. Levulinic acid is considered a key biobased building block that enables the production of an extensive portfolio of derivatives. For more information, visit www.nxtlevvel.com.