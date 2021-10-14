Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brenntag : 10/14/2021 Brenntag forms distribution agreement with biobased solvents experts NXTLEVVEL Biochem

10/14/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, forms a distribution agreement with NXTLEVVEL Biochem to expand its growing Household, Industrial, & Institution (HI&I) portfolio in providing sustainable biobased solvents in North America.

This current agreement covers a new product line including the below product names and consists of levulinates and levulinate ketals. These products are all biobased solvents offering high performance and improved safety and sustainability:

  • NXT SOLV 100
  • NXT SOLV 200
  • NXT SOLV 300
  • NXT SOLV 400

"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring a new innovative solution to our customers from NXTLEVVEL. Having a sustainable alternative solvent will allow our customers to better meet the increasing consumer demands for sustainable cleaning products," said Jeffrey M. Carey, Ph.D. Vice President HI&I Americas.

These biobased products can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and play a role in reducing carbon emissions. They are used in applications such as hard surface cleaners, floor cleaners, and laundry detergents.

"I'm very excited that NXTLEVVEL and Brenntag are embarking on a relationship to promote our range of biobased solvents in the HI&I industry by leveraging the strength of our technology along with Brenntag's market-leading position," commented Aris de Rijke, CEO of NXTLEVVEL Biochem. "NXTLEVVEL's technology is highly innovative, proprietary and, for the first time, allows the production of levulinate derivatives at industrial scale. The cornerstone is the patented biomass-derived levulinic acid technology and its esters enabling the affordable production of biobased solvents and other biobased chemicals," de Rijke notes.

About NXTLEVVEL:

A privately held company headquartered in The Netherlands, NXTLEVVEL is a commercial scale manufacturer of next generation biomass-derived chemicals. As a joint venture formed in 2018, NXTLEVVEL brings together the industrial expertise of the Towell Engineering Group (Sultanate of Oman) with advanced technology developed by GFBiochemicals. GFBiochemicals was founded in 2008 and holds 200 patents for its world leading proprietary technology in bio-solvents, polyols, and plasticizers based on levulinic acid. Levulinic acid is considered a key biobased building block that enables the production of an extensive portfolio of derivatives. For more information, visit www.nxtlevvel.com.

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRENNTAG SE
11:12aBRENNTAG : 10/14/2021 Brenntag forms distribution agreement with biobased solvents experts..
PU
05:15aBRENNTAG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/13BRENNTAG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
10/12BRENNTAG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
10/06BRENNTAG SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
10/0510/05/2021 BRENNTAG EXTENDS DISTRIBU : Dynasylan product range now available in 19 Europea..
PU
10/04BRENNTAG : 10/04/2021 Dr. Colin von Ettingshausen elected to the Board of the German Chemi..
PU
10/04BRENNTAG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/22BRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20BRENNTAG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRENNTAG SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 279 M 15 402 M 15 402 M
Net income 2021 526 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2021 1 498 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 12 607 M 14 588 M 14 623 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 006
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 81,60 €
Average target price 91,02 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE29.08%14 588
BASF SE0.28%68 976
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.85%68 592
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-2.04%36 436
ROYAL DSM N.V.27.56%35 441
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED40.08%16 688