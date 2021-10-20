Log in
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
Brenntag : Food & Nutrition opens digital doors for its first Global Virtual Nutrition Event

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Brenntag Food & Nutrition, part of Brenntag SE, invites its customers, suppliers, and the interested public to its first Global Virtual Nutrition Event which will be staged online on November 9, 2021. The overarching theme of the event is "Opportunities for your Nutrition business in an ever-evolving world". It awaits its audience with trend topics such as Food Safety, Clear Label, Gut Health, and Plant-based Products.

Michiel van Genugten from Global Industry Development Food & Nutrition and host of the event, says: "At Brenntag Food & Nutrition, we have arranged a diverse program that will help our worldwide customers and suppliers to successfully adapt to the increasingly complex und uncertain market conditions and eventually grow their business. We will offer consumer insights, technical know-how, excellent formulation capabilities, market leading distribution excellence and supply chain infrastructure. We are very excited to welcome our visitors to our first all-virtual event."

Interaction with the visitors on various levels will play a central role in the set-up of the Global Virtual Nutrition Event. There will be live Q&A sessions, direct contact with the hosts in break-out sessions, dedicated chat rooms per region or country, as well as a personal appointment section to get in direct contact with selected Brenntag experts within the event week (November 8 to 12). Following the live event, the virtual pavilion will remain open from November 10 to 12 where recordings of the respective webinars will be available.

For more information on and registration for the event, please visit Brenntag Global Virtual Nutrition Event 2021.

About Brenntag Food & Nutrition:

Brenntag Food & Nutrition, part of Brenntag SE, is a leading provider of food ingredients to the marketplaces around the globe. We built a reputation of partnering with the best suppliers of ingredients and additives and deliver right to our customers' needs and requirements. With more than 900 dedicated employees, a presence in 77 countries and 28 application and development centres, Brenntag Food & Nutrition provides technical expertise, tailor-made formulation and application solutions, a broad portfolio of specialty and commodity ingredients and profound industry know-how in the segments meat, poultry & fish processing, bakery & bread, dairy & ice cream, beverages, chocolate & confectionary, convenience food and fruit & vegetable processing. Brenntag Food & Nutrition makes its business partners "Sense the difference". For more information, please visit our Food & Nutrition website.

Press Contact

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 283 M 15 458 M 15 458 M
Net income 2021 535 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2021 1 498 M 1 744 M 1 744 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 12 712 M 14 792 M 14 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 17 006
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE29.90%14 792
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.31%71 690
BASF SE-1.51%68 122
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.59%37 786
ROYAL DSM N.V.29.44%36 165
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED39.80%16 709