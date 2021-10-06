Log in
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/06/2021 | 08:57am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-06 / 14:56 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Brenntag SE 
 
 Street:                         Messeallee 11 
 
 Postal code:                    45131 
 
 City:                           Essen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: FMR LLC 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 30 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.11 %                     0.00 %       3.11 %                            154500000 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A1DAHH0               0        4804214         0.00 %         3.11 % 
 
 Total                    4804214                       3.11 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                            % of voting rights (if at           % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                         least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 FMR LLC                                                 %                                    %                      % 
 
 FIAM Holdings LLC                                       %                                    %                      % 
 
 FIAM LLC                                                %                                    %                      % 
 
 -                                                       %                                    %                      % 
 
 FMR LLC                                                 %                                    %                      % 
 
 FIAM Holdings LLC                                       %                                    %                      % 
 
 Fidelity Institutional Asset                            %                                    %                      % 
 Management Trust Company 
 
 -                                                       %                                    %                      % 
 
 FMR LLC                                                 %                                    %                      % 
 
 Fidelity Management & Research                          %                                    %                      % 
 Company LLC 
 
 -                                                       %                                    %                      % 
 
 FMR LLC                                                 %                                    %                      % 
 
 Fidelity Management Trust                               %                                    %                      % 
 Company 
 
 -                                                       %                                    %                      % 
 
 FMR LLC                                                 %                                    %                      % 
 
 Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC                          %                                    %                      % 
 
 Strategic Advisers LLC                                  %                                    %                      % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 05 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Brenntag SE 
              Messeallee 11 
              45131 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.brenntag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1238826 2021-10-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238826&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2021 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)

