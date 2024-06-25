Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
06:13:27 2024-06-25 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
64.93
EUR
-1.08%
-0.03%
-21.92%
Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 25, 2024 at 05:50 am EDT
Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.06.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Brenntag SE Street:
Messeallee 11 Postal code:
45131 City:
Essen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Artisan Partners Funds, Inc. City of registered office, country: Madison, Wisconsin, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.06 %
0.00 %
3.06 %
144385372 Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1DAHH0
4417498
0
3.06 %
0.00 % Total
4417498
3.06 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany Internet:
www.brenntag.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1932477 25.06.2024 CET/CEST
Brenntag SE is the world leader in distribution of industrial chemicals and specialty products (organic and inorganic chemicals, solvents, plastics, resins, additives, paints, etc.). The group also offers storage and processing services, custom mixing, logistics management, accompaniment, and training.
At the end of 2023, the group had more than 600 distribution sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (8.7%), United States (35.9%), United Kingdom (4.5%), Canada (3.9%), China (3.8%), Italy (3.7%) , Poland (3.6%), France (3.3%) and others (32.6%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
65.64
EUR
Average target price
82.27
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.33% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
