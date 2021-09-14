Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/14 12:43:27 pm
88.15 EUR   +3.44%
12:33pBrenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021
DJ
03:41aBRENNTAG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:06aBRENNTAG SE : Hesitation should subside in favor of volatility
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021

09/14/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021 14-Sep-2021 / 18:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021 The Board of Management of Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today decided to again raise the forecast for operating EBITDA for the financial year 2021 previously increased in June 2021.

After a very strong first half year 2021 and based on the continued strong business development, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,260 million to EUR 1,320 million for the financial year 2021 (previously: EUR 1,160 million to EUR 1,260 million).

The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program "Project Brenntag" and the contribution to earnings from acquisitions that have already been closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on today's level.

In its updated forecast, Brenntag assumes that the current exceptional market environment will continue at least until the end of the year and that there will be no significant changes in the macroeconomic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the further course of 2021.

The interim report of Brenntag SE for the third quarter of 2021 will be published on November 4, 2021.

Essen, September 14, 2021

Forward-looking statements: This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE's management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact: Brenntag SE Thomas Altmann Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations Telephone: +49 201 6496 2100 Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Brenntag SE 
              Messeallee 11 
              45131 Essen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 201 6496 0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 201 6496 1010 
E-mail:       ir@brenntag.de 
Internet:     www.brenntag.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1DAHH0 
WKN:          A1DAHH 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1233366 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233366 14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233366&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

All news about BRENNTAG SE
12:33pBrenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021
DJ
03:41aBRENNTAG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/08BRENNTAG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Puma, Boeing, Holcim, Revolut, Amazon...
09/05Airbus, Nine Others to Join Germany's DAX Index
MT
09/05BRENNTAG : S&P Upgrades Brenntag to Positive On Sustained Good Performance
MT
09/03Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands
RE
09/03BRENNTAG : 09/03/2021 Brenntag SE is included in the German benchmark index DAX
PU
09/02FACTBOX-Key changes in shake-up of Germany's blue-chip DAX index
RE
08/18BRENNTAG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRENNTAG SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 191 M 15 593 M 15 593 M
Net income 2021 514 M 608 M 608 M
Net Debt 2021 1 579 M 1 866 M 1 866 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 13 166 M 15 545 M 15 564 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 17 006
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 85,22 €
Average target price 89,14 €
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Müller Manager-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE34.54%15 545
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.16.41%79 306
BASF SE1.38%71 147
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.62%36 964
ROYAL DSM N.V.25.67%35 679
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED35.75%16 552