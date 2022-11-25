EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Brenntag SE confirms preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc.



25-Nov-2022 / 23:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Brenntag SE confirms preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc. Brenntag SE confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of Univar Solutions Inc. by Brenntag SE. These discussions are ongoing and there are no concrete results or agreements yet. Accordingly, it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be any kind of transaction. Essen, November 25, 2022

